Phillies' Haseley headed to big leagues

Just five days after he was promoted to the Minor Leagues' highest level, Philadelphia's No. 3 prospect is set to join his big league club, according to MLB.com . Haseley is set to take the place of Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who appeared to injure his left knee in a first-inning rundown against the Padres on Monday night.

Video: Haseley doubles in IronPigs debut

Haseley started the 2019 season where he ended 2018, with Double-A Reading. In 41 games with the Fightin Phils to begin the year, the 2017 first-round pick batted .268/.356/.471 with seven homers and 19 RBIs.

On May 29, the outfielder was sent up to Lehigh Valley, where he saw action in just six games before Monday night's news. That cameo, however, was impressive with Haseley notching hits in 11 of his first 25 Triple-A at-bats including three doubles -- two of them coming in his International League debut.

"The whole day has felt like it's been non-stop, it's just that feeling you get when you go to a new team and a new level and all of that," Haseley said that night. "I was nervous, excited, all of the emotions -- I think I still have all of them. But yeah, it's exciting."

Philadelphia nabbed Haseley with the eighth overall pick two years ago out of the University of Virginia. Last year, in his first full season in pro ball, the Orlando native was named a Phillies Organization All-Star after batting .305/.361/.433 in 118 games between Class A Advanced Clearwater and Reading.