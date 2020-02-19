Pirates' Reyes suspended 80 games
A rough offseason for Pablo Reyes just got even rougher.The Pirates Minor League utilityman has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. The suspension comes without pay and will be effective at the start of the 2020 season.
Reyes was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh on Jan. 9 and was outrighted off the 40-man roster to Triple-A Indianapolis seven days later.
The 26-year-old right-handed hitter hit .203/.274/.322 with two homers over 71 games with the Major League club in 2019. During his time at Triple-A Indianapolis, he showed a much more promising bat, hitting. 286/.342/.543 with 10 homers over 51 games. The Dominican Republic native also featured in 18 games for the Bucs as a September call-up in 2018, in which he batted .293/.349/.483.
Primarily a middle infielder early in his career, Reyes has developed into a true utilityman over his eight seasons in pro ball. He played six different positions -- all but pitcher, catcher and first base -- in the Majors last season.
