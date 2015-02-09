Prospect Roundup: Games of June 23

Diamondbacks SS Jazz Chisholm, Double-A Jackson: 3-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI-- Arizona's top prospect hit a solo homer, his 15th of the season, in the fifth inning of the Generals' 9-1 win over Mobile. Chisholm also singled in the second and seventh and raised his average to .195/.314/.439 in 63 Southern League games. D-backs No. 14 prospect Drew Ellis went deep for the fifth time in his last six games for Jackson. Gameday box score

Mariners LHP Justus Sheffield, Double-A Arkansas: 7 IP, 1 R, 8 H, 0 BB, 9 K-- Seattle's No. 4 prospect allowed a lone run in the sixth innings as the Travelers topped Midland, 6-1. MLB.com's No. 74 overall prospect recorded a season-high nine strikeouts and lowered his Texas League ERA to 1.50. Seventh-ranked Kyle Lewis collected three hits, walked, drove in one run and scored another for Arkansas. Gameday box score



Braves SS Braden Shewmake, Class A Rome: 3-for-4, R, RBI-- The 21st overall pick in this month's Draft notched his first professional three-hit game in the Braves' 8-4 win over Hagerstown. Shewmake singled in the first, fourth and seventh innings, driving in a run with his third knock. The Texas A&M product has six hits in his first 15 at-bats for Rome. Gameday box score

Giants RHP Sean Hjelle, Class A Advanced San Jose -- 5.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K: San Francisco's No. 6 prospect registered his first scoreless outing in six starts since a promotion from Class A Augusta. Hjelle worked just one perfect inning, but he matched his season high with eight strikeouts. The 6-foot-11 right-hander has a 2.08 ERA in six California League starts. Gameday box score

Mariners C Cal Raleigh, Class A Advanced Modesto -- 3-for-5, HR, 5 RBI, 2 R: The Mariners' No. 13 prospect matched his career high with five RBIs, helping the Nuts rally past Visalia, 11-7. Raleigh singled and scored in the fourth inning, delivered an RBI single in the eighth and highlighted a seven-run ninth with his first Minor League grand slam. The Florida State product also drove in five runs in a two-homer game on May 12 against Lancaster. Gameday box score

Rockies 3B Sean Bouchard, Class A Advanced Lancaster: 3-for-5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI-- The Colorado prospect fell a triple shy of the cycle in the JetHawks' 9-8 win over Rancho Cucamonga. It capped a four-game series in which Bouchard went 12-for-16 with four homers and 10 RBIs. The 23-year-old raised his average to .299/.355/.540 and ranks among the California League leaders in RBIs, slugging, extra-base hits, OPS and total bases. Gameday box score

Pirates RHP Santiago Florez, Rookie Advanced Bristol -- 5 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 3 K: The Pirates' No. 21 prospect notched five hitless frames in his Appalachian League debut. Florez made the jump to Bristol after going 5-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 35 strikeouts over 43 1/3 innings in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League last summer. With Bristol, Florez threw 40 of 56 pitches for strikes and faced one batter over the minimum. Gameday box score



Dodgers OF Carlos Rincon, Double-A Tulsa -- 3-for-4, 2 R, BB: The Dodgers' No. 30 prospect registered his first three-hit game of the season. Rincon lined a single to center field and scored in the first inning, singled again in the second and doubled and scored in the seventh. He reached base a fourth time by drawing an intentional walk in the eighth. Promoted to Tulsa after swatting six homers in 37 games for Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga, the 21-year-old has a .250/.314/.417 slash line in the Texas League. Gameday box score

Twins RHP Cole Sands, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 5 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 6 K -- The Twins right-hander tossed five hitless innings in Fort Myers' 4-0 win over Jupiter and was close to being perfect. He issued a leadoff walk to Marlins No. 3 prospect Victor Victor Mesa to open the bottom of the first but was spotless the rest of the way while striking out six. Sands lowered his ERA to 2.20 in three starts a promotion from Class A Cedar Rapids, where he was 2-1 with a 3.05 ERA in eight starts. Gameday box score

Indians 3B Nolan Jones, Class A Advanced Lynchburg: 3-for-5, 2B, BB, 2 R -- Cleveland's second-ranked prospect posted his fourth three-hit game of the year as the Hillcats outslugged Winston-Salem, 12-9. He doubled on the first pitch he saw from Jorgan Cavanerio in the first inning, then singled to center off the right-hander in the third before stealing second. Jones followed that up with a walk in the fifth, then singled to left off righty reliever Jose Nin an inning later. MLB.com's No. 43 overall prospect is second in the Carolina League with a .440 on-base percentage. Gameday box score

Padres RHP Efrain Contreras, Class A Fort Wayne: 5 IP, 0 H, 3 BB, 0 R, 8 K -- Contreras posted his first hitless outing of the year in the TinCaps' 2-1 loss to Great Lakes. He allowed only three baserunners -- Miguel Vargas and Dodgers No. 11 prospect Jacob Amaya walked in the first inning and Amaya worked another free pass in the fourth. The 19-year-old lowered his ERA to 3.19 through 13 starts in his first full professional campaign and is tied for eighth in the Midwest League with 72 strikeouts over 62 innings. Gameday box score

Indians SS Yu Chang, Triple-A Columbus: 3-for-6, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- The Tribe's No. 11 prospect won it for the Clippers against Lehigh Valley, delivering a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning to score 29th-ranked Eric Haase and Greg Allen, erasing a 9-8 deficit. He also hit his third homer of the year, a solo shot to right field off left-hander Josh Tols in a four-run third. Chang raised his average to .186 through 19 games. Gameday box score

Nationals C Tres Barrera, Double-A Harrisburg: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R -- Washington's No. 19 prospect came up a triple shy of the cycle in the Senators' 9-7 triumph over Bowie. Barrera hit his fourth long ball of the season, a solo shot to left-center field in the third inning on the second pitch from southpaw Bruce Zimmermann. He added a two-run double off right-hander Steven Klimek in the sixth and wrapped up his big day with a single off lefty Tyler Erwin in the eighth. The University of Texas product has a .279/.343/.421 slash line. Gameday box score

Royals RHP Jonathan Bowlan, Class A Advanced Wilmington -- 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K: Bowlan collected nine strikeouts for the second outing in a row, tying his season high. It was the first scoreless start for Kansas City's No. 28 prospect since logging five innings on April 24. The 2018 second-round pick has fanned 28 batters while walking three in his last four starts. Gameday box score

Padres C Luis Campusano, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore -- 3-for-5, HR, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R: The 14th-ranked Padres prospect continued his torrid stretch while matching his career high for RBIs. Campusano ripped an RBI double in the second inning, doubled in another run in the fourth and capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the eighth. Over his last eight games, the 20-year-old backstop is hitting .469 (15-for-32) with nine RBIs and six runs scored. Gameday box score