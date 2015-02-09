Prospect Roundup: Games of May 4

Brewers 2B Keston Hiura: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 1 BB -- Hiura entered the season with one multi-homer game to his credit. In the span of eight days, he's tripled that number. The 22-year-old went deep twice on April 26 and accomplished the feat again Saturday as part of a three-hit effort, his third such game this year. The top Brewers prospect is batting .327 with a 1.119 OPS, 10 homers and 22 RBIs. One step from the Majors, he's used his bat to race through the Minors since Milwuakee selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 Draft out of UC Irvine. However, his power numbers hadn't jumped off the page -- his career high entering 2019 was 13 homers, which MLB.com's No. 19 overall prospect clubbed last year between Class A Advanced Carolina and Double-A Biloxi. Gameday box score

Video: Missions' Hiura goes yard

Twins RF Alex Kirilloff, Double-A Pensacola: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs -- Welcome back, Mr. Kirilloff. A minor wrist injury shelved the Twins' No. 2 prospect for the first month of the season. He returned Thursday and made his Double-A debut with the Blue Wahoos with an 0-for-3 showing. On Saturday, MLB.com's No. 8 overall prospect lifted a ground-rule double to left-center field to plate a run and added an RBI single up the middle. He also drew a walk -- something Kirilloff's done in all three games this year -- in his final at-bat. Through nine at-bats, the 2016 first-round pick has three hits and three walks. The expectations are higher than ever in 2019. Tommy John surgery cost him the 2017 season, but he came back with a vengeance, hitting .348/.392/.578 betwewen Class A Cedar Rapids and Class A Advanced Fort Myers last year. Gameday box score

Video: Kirilloff hits ground-rule double for Pensacola

Twins SS Royce Lewis, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 BB -- It hasn't been a rosy start for the top Twins prospect, who at fourth overall, is currently the top active prospect in the Minors. He picked things up Saturday by reaching base three times and scoring in the Miracle's comeback win. It was his fourth multi-hit game in a week, perhaps a sign that better things are ahead for the former top overall Draft pick. Gameday box score

Rays 2B Vidal Brujan, Class A Advanced Charlotte: 1-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- The seventh-ranked Rays prospect may have had only one hit, but it was a big one. Brujan clubbed a two-run homer -- his first jack of the year -- with nobody out in the fourth inning as part of a seven-run outburst by the Stone Crabs. In 27 games with Charlotte in 2018, the No. 96 overall prospect clubbed four homers and posted a .582 slugging percentage. He has a .294/.365/.422 slash line through 26 contests this season. Gameday box score

Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic, Class A West Virginia: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 1 BB -- Kelenic remains one of the Minors' hottest hitters. A day after his 17-game hitting streak ended, the Mariners' No. 2 prospect began his night with a single and crushed a two-run homer, also drawing a walk and striking out. The 55th-ranked overall prospect owns a .340 average and a 1.071 OPS after starting the season in a 1-for-25 funk. Gameday box score

Brewers P Aaron Ashby, Class A Wisconsin: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 7 K, 2 BB -- Following five hitless frames, with a career-high 10 punchouts, on April 23 against Cedar Rapids, the Brewers' ninth-ranked prospect was tagged for four earned runs on three hits and five walks over 2 2/3 frames in his last start. The left-hander rebounded in a big way on the road against Great Lakes by retiring 14 of the final 15 hitters he faced, including 13 in a row at one point. The 2018 fourth-rounder lowered his opponents' batting average to .188 and his WHIP to 1.28. Gameday box score

Royals P Jackson Kowar, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 6 2/3 IP, 7 K, 7 H, 1 BB -- Following five hitless innings in his Carolina League debut, Kowar entered Saturday's start with a 3.08 ERA and was coming off his first loss of the season. Despite allowing seven hits, the Royals No. 7 prospect navigated the traffic on the basepaths to keep a zero on the board -- with help from a pair of double play groundouts -- and pick up his second win with the Blue Rocks. The right-hander out of the University of Florida threw a season-high 103 pitches, 65 for strikes. Gameday box score

Rays P Brendan McKay, Double-A Montgomery: 6 IP, 1 R/ER, 3 H, 7 K, 1 BB -- With every start, McKay appears to be getting a handle on the Southern League. The Rays' No. 3 prospect picked up the win -- his first decision in five starts this season -- and lowered his ERA to 2.19. MLB.com's No. 28 overall prospect turned in five scoreless frames with six strikeouts in his last start and built on it by throwing 52 of 77 pitches for strikes against Mobile. Opponents are hitting .179 against the southpaw this year. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

Orioles C Chance Sisco, Triple-A Norfolk: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 1 2B, 5 RBIs, 4 R -- Sisco inserted himself in the middle of a 27-run affair between the Tides and Knights by clubbing his fourth and fifth roundtrippers of the season. The 2013 second round pick whacked a solo shot and added a three-run blast in the ninth inning. He also drilled an RBI double in a five-run first for Norfolk. Gameday box score

Reds SS Alfredo Rodriguez, Double-A Chattanooga: 3-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB -- Cincinnati's No. 29 prospect connected for three singles, driving in one run and scoring another as the Lookouts defeated Birmingham. Rodriguez has a .297/.350/.365 slash line in 23 Southern League games. Gameday box score

Dodgers CF DJ Peters, Double-A Tulsa: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- The Dodgers' No. 10 prospect hit a two-run homer, singled and scored twice as the Drillers were beaten by Corpus Christi. The 6-foot-6 right-handed slugger is batting .221 with four homers, three doubles and 17 RBIs in 24 games. Gameday box score

Video: Drillers' Peters goes deep for two-run homer

Rockies 1B Sean Bouchard, Class A Advanced Lancaster: 4-for-4, 4 2B, 1 R -- Bouchard tied the California League record with four doubles in the JetHawks' victory over Lake Elsinore. The UCLA product is hitting .272 with two homers, a triple, 10 doubles, 13 RBIs and 11 walks in his first season at the Class A Advanced level. Gameday box score

Video: 'Hawks' Bouchard smacks fourth double

Astros OF Seth Beer, Class A Advanced Fayetteville: 2-for 5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R -- Houston's No. 10 prospect homered and doubled, driving in a run while scoring twice in the Woodpeckers' loss to Down East. The 2018 first-round pick is hitting .324/.403/.559 with six homers, six doubles, 27 RBIs, 19 runs scored and 10 walks in 27 games. Gameday box score