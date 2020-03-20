 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Milb Logo
Teams MiLB.TV Shop

Prospects keep busy while staying safe

Players practice social distancing with video games, golf and more
By Kelsie Heneghan
March 20, 2020

Putting the safety of players, fans and employees first, Major League Baseball (and subsequently Minor League Baseball) joined the rest of the sports world by halting play, in this case by suspending Spring Training and delaying Opening Day in an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. While the decision is

Putting the safety of players, fans and employees first, Major League Baseball (and subsequently Minor League Baseball) joined the rest of the sports world by halting play, in this case by suspending Spring Training and delaying Opening Day in an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. While the decision is an important one, it's OK to still miss baseball.

Typically, players would have been competing and working out at camp in the runup to the season. But now, Minor Leaguers are looking for new ways to fill their time.
Naturally, many prospects have turned to video games to practice social distancing among digital friends.

Of course, the recently released MLB The Show, which features Minor League players and teams, is the big draw.

Others have turned to golf to keep that competitive drive going.

All forms of golf.

No weights? No problem, says Marlins prospect Nic Ready.

Some prospects have joined the latest social media craze of TikTok. (Tbh, we did too. Follow us @MiLB !)

OK, but is TikTok the best short video platform of this century??

But Minor Leaguers couldn't shelter in place without stopping at their favorite joint first.

Kelsie Heneghan is a reporter for MiLB.com. Follow her on Twitter @Kelsie_Heneghan.