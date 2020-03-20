Prospects keep busy while staying safe

Putting the safety of players, fans and employees first, Major League Baseball (and subsequently Minor League Baseball) joined the rest of the sports world by halting play, in this case by suspending Spring Training and delaying Opening Day in an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. While the decision is

Dear ⚾️,



I miss you...



Come back soon? pic.twitter.com/PSa56n2Es0 — Brandon Lawson (@B_Lawson1213) March 19, 2020

Typically, players would have been competing and working out at camp in the runup to the season. But now, Minor Leaguers are looking for new ways to fill their time.

Naturally, many prospects have turned to video games to practice social distancing among digital friends.

Don’t think I’ve been this excited to play a video game in a minute 😂 @PampitoJr time to grind! pic.twitter.com/ciIf7kB7N5 — David Vinsky (@DavidVinsky18) March 16, 2020

Who’s tryin to play warzone? — Josh Lester (@joshlester4) March 16, 2020

Imagine the thing in the world that you are the absolute worst at doing.



I’m worse at Call Of Duty than you are thing. — Brent Rooker (@Brent_Rooker19) March 19, 2020

Of course, the recently released MLB The Show, which features Minor League players and teams, is the big draw.

Who wants to play me in MLB THE SHOW? Will be streaming it on YouTube! ⚾️⚾️💪🏽 — Juan Hillman (@RealJuanHillman) March 19, 2020

During this downtime I will stream @MLBTheShow games against players around the league. Tag some guys you would like to see play. — Sterling Sharp (@DatDude_Ster42) March 17, 2020

I gotta play miggy — Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) March 17, 2020

Anybody else been hitting the meter or good pitch releases and just continue serving up beach balls 😂😂#MLBTheShow20 — Sterling Sharp (@DatDude_Ster42) March 19, 2020

My @MLBTheShow team is the Oklahoma City Dino’s and we have the best uniforms in the league. pic.twitter.com/OYPM0N6VRA — Lane Adams (@LA_Swiftness) March 20, 2020

Others have turned to golf to keep that competitive drive going.

Day 7 of no baseball. Thinking of creating a MiLB Twitter Long Drive Championship. @_HunterBishop_ you’re up pic.twitter.com/8WoqpX93wV — Thomas Dillard (@thomas_dillard7) March 19, 2020

Day 4 I’ve been golfing everyday so bugs bunny can convince me to play for the looney tunes pic.twitter.com/y2exRwxfVh — Mauricio Dubon (@Mauriciodubon10) March 19, 2020

All forms of golf.

Ask me how quarantine’s going pic.twitter.com/8JmUxOoshq — Scott Engler (@scott_engler_) March 19, 2020

No weights? No problem, says Marlins prospect Nic Ready .

Just a quarantined minor leaguer from Texas🤷🏻‍♂️ #marlins pic.twitter.com/T0tK2xY2A6 — Nic Ready (@nic_ready) March 18, 2020

Some prospects have joined the latest social media craze of TikTok. (Tbh, we did too. Follow us @MiLB !)

Add me on TikTok @ ernieclement



I’m serious. #quarantined — Ernie Clement (@Ernieclem) March 19, 2020

OK, but is TikTok the best short video platform of this century??

Quarantine thoughts pt. 2: Vine was way better than Tik Tok and needs to be brought back — Josh Fleming (@JoshRFleming) March 19, 2020

But Minor Leaguers couldn't shelter in place without stopping at their favorite joint first.

Need on last @ChipotleTweets bowl before they are closed 🏃🏾‍♂️💨💨💨 — Ro_show8 (@ROWILL_23) March 17, 2020