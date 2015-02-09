Report: White Sox to shut down Jiménez

Baseball's No. 3 overall prospect is likely headed for an early end to his Dominican Winter League season after suffering a quad injury, according to a report from 670 The Score's Bruce Levine. The White Sox are expected to shut down Jiménez until Spring Training, though the slugger had been slated to finish his winter season next week.

Eloy Jimenez has made a solid impression during his limited time in winter ball. Now, he'll have to wait until spring for more.

The top White Sox prospect was on a scorching pace through eight games with the Gigantes del Cibao. Jiménez notched at least one hit in every game he played in his home country, batting .448/.500/.759 and bookended his brief stay with home runs in his first and last games -- including a grand slam in his debut. The 22-year-old drove in at least one run in each of his last four games and finished with nine RBIs.

Offseason MiLB include

The quad strain was first reported by The Athletic's James Fegen on Saturday, who said Jimenez's status was day-to-day. It's the latest ailment for the 22-year-old, who began the 2018 season with Double-A Birmingham a couple of weeks late due to a pectoral strain coming out of Spring Training. Following a June promotion to Triple-A Charlotte, Jiménez was sidelined with a strained left abductor muscle in his left hip in July. He missed two weeks with that injury.

All told in 108 games between Birmingham and Charlotte, Jiménez hit .337/.384/.577 with 22 home runs and 75 RBIs. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native was named an Organization All-Star for the third straight year, a midseason All-Star for Birmingham and was the Southern League's Player of the Month in May.