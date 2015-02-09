Reports: Nationals call upon Kieboom

The Nationals reportedly are bringing up No. 24 overall prospect Carter Kieboom to potentially make his Major League debut Friday, according to MLB.com's William Boor. The Washington Post 's Jesse Dougherty reported the news first.

With a plus hit tool and bat speed, Kieboom had been especially hot this season, hitting .379/.506/.636 with three homers and 18 RBIs in 18 games with Triple-A Fresno. In his final three contests before the callup, the 21-year-old went 6-for-11 with five RBIs and four walks. He homered in his final game for the Grizzlies

After being taken by the Nationals 28th overall in the 2016 Draft, Kieboom's first full season was cut short to 61 games in 2017 due to a hamstring injury. The shortstop made up for lost time the following year though, hitting .280/.357/.444 with 16 long balls and 18 RBIs while climbing from Class A Advanced Potomac to Double-A Harrisburg.

Kieboom began taking reps at second in the Arizona Fall League with Trea Turner manning short at Nationals Park. The Georgia native has played six games at second with Fresno this year. Turner went on the injured list with a broken right index finger while third baseman Anthony Rendon is battling a left elbow contusion. Kieboom is not currently on the 40-man roster, so the Nats will have to make two corresponding moves to bring him up.

In 2018, Kieboom's older brother, Spencer Kieboom, played 52 games with Washington. The 28-year-old catcher is currently with Double-A Harrisburg.

The Nats host No. 2 overall prospect Fernando Tatis and the Padres on Friday.