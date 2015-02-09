Dubon racks up another three-hit game

Milwaukee's fifth-ranked prospect amassed a trio of hits for the third straight game, going 3-for-5 with a homer, a double, four RBIs and two runs as Triple-A San Antonio defeated Reno, 8-4, at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Video: Missions' Dubon cranks 10th homer

Dubon led off the bottom of the first inning with a double to left field off of right-hander Ricky Nolasco. A groundout by top Brewers prospect Keston Hiura moved him to third and Dubon scored on a bunt single by Cory Spangenberg.

The 24-year-old got the best of Nolasco again the next inning, hammering a two-run dinger over the wall in left-center field wall to give the Missions a 4-1 lead. In the fourth, Dubon delivered a bases-loaded single to left that scored Brewers No. 16 prospect Jacob Nottingham and Troy Stokes Jr.

Needing a triple for the cycle, the Honduras native grounded out to short in the fifth and struck out swinging in the eighth.

The four RBIs marked a season high for Dubon and matched a career high he has achieved five times in his seven-year career. The right-handed hitter is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak and has collected three or more hits in seven games this season, including a four-hit night on April 6 against Oklahoma City.

Drafted by the Red Sox in the 26th round in 2013, Dubon is hitting .312 with 83 hits -- third in the Pacific Coast League. He has already topped his professional best with 10 home runs in 66 games. He's compiled 15 doubles, 36 RBIs, 35 runs scored and six steals.

The 6-foot middle infielder missed most of last season due to injury. On May 8, 2018, Dubon tore his left ACL during Colorado Springs' game at Oklahoma City. At the time, he was batting .343 with four homers, two triples, nine doubles, 19 RBIs and six steals and was on a 23-game hitting streak.

The Brewers acquired Dubon as part of a package that sent right-handed pitcher Tyler Thornburg to the Red Sox.