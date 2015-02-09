Giants' Ramos placed on IL with knee injury

No. 87 overall prospect Heliot Ramos has been placed on the injured list with a knee injury, San Jose announced Friday. There was no immediate timetable provided for his return to the Giants lineup.

The Giants sent both of their top two prospects to Class A Advanced San Jose to open the 2019 season. Unfortunately, both will finish out the first month on the shelf.

The 19-year-old outfielder was hit by a pitch in the left knee in the fifth inning of San Jose's 8-7 loss to Modesto on Wednesday but initially stayed in the game. He hit a double in the seventh inning before being replaced by a pinch-runner.

Ramos has been off to an impressive start in his first season in the California League. The right-handed batter owns a .270/.422/.587 line with five homers, five doubles and 14 walks through his first 19 games with the Giants. His 185 wRC+ ranks third in the Class A Advanced circuit while his 1.009 OPS is fourth. That offensive outburst was a promising development for the 2017 first-rounder after he stumbled out of the gate with Class A Augusta last season, hitting just .245/.313/.396 with 11 homers in 124 games.

Ramos remained a Top-100 overall prospect, however, because of his above-average power and run tools. He also possesses a strong arm that works as an asset in center field, where he's made all 160 of his Minor League starts.

He joins top San Francisco prospect Joey Bart on the San Jose IL. Last year's No. 2 overall pick suffered a fractured left hand when he was struck by a pitch on April 15. His estimated recovery time was four to six weeks, meaning he could rejoin the team late next month.