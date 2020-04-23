Statement from Minor League Baseball

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today issued the following statement regarding the negotiations of a new Professional Baseball Agreement (PBA):

"The respective negotiating teams of Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball held a constructive meeting on Wednesday. The parties are continuing their discussions, with the goal of concluding a mutually beneficial long-term agreement in the near future."