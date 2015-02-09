Princeton's Franco completes first cycle

The Rays' No. 7 prospect hit for the cycle, going 5-for-6 with a career-best six RBIs to power Rookie-level Princeton to a 10-1 thumping of Pulaski at Calfee Field. He homered twice in the same contest for the first time and scored three times in the league's second cycle of the week after Greeneville's Jonathan Willems completed the feat on Tuesday.

Wander Franco made his professional debut less than a month ago, but he's quickly established himself as one of the most potent hitters in the Appalachian League. Saturday night's milestone only solidified that.

Gameday box score

Riding an 18-game hitting streak coming into the night, Franco got started in the first inning against fifth-ranked Yankees prospect Luis Medina. Following a walk to Jake Palomaki, the 17-year-old crushed his first long ball of the evening to right field. He kept things rolling an inning later, whacking an RBI triple to center.

In the fourth, Osmy Gregorio and Tony Pena drew free passes to set the stage for Franco. On the second pitch against reliever Luis Ojeda, the shortstop blasted his second homer to right. He jumped on Ojeda's first offering in the fifth for a single to right.

With a chance at the milestone against Brett Morales in the seventh, Franco did not disappoint and sent a double into right field to complete the 16th Minor League cycle of the year. Franco had one more at-bat in the ninth but popped up to second.

2018 Minor League milestones

Twenty-four games into his professional career, Franco has a .392 batting naverage and 1.134 OPS with six homers and 23 RBIs. In July, he's hitting .429 with 11 extra-base knocks.

Adding to Franco's efforts, Pena and Jose Torrealba went deep to round out Princeton's 18-hit attack. Luis Moncada (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and walk while striking out seven over five innings to earn his first victory.