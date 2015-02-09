Wood Ducks' Taveras stays hot at the plate

The top Rangers prospect delivered his first three-hit game of the season and drove in two runs, helping Class A Advanced Down East to a 4-2 win over Carolina at Grainger Stadium. Fourteenth-ranked Jonathan Hernandez recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts over six innings, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk.

With the weather getting warmer, Leody Taveras has begun to heat up. He continued that trend Wednesday night.

After posting a .259/.375/.333 slash line through the first month of the season, Taveras is 18-for-62 with five extra-base hits in May to raise his overall average to .273 and his OPS to .755.

Facing right-hander and Brewers No. 22 prospect Trey Supak with one out in the first inning, MLB.com's No. 31 overall prospect smacked a single back up the middle for the Wood Ducks' first hit of the night. Taveras struck out in the third after a six-pitch at-bat but rebounded two innings later. Following Eric Jenkins' RBI triple, the 19-year-old crushed a full-count offering from Supak into center for a run-scoring double.

With DH/pitcher Anhony Gose on third and two outs in the seventh, Taveras punctuated his night with an RBI single, giving Down East a 3-2 edge. It capped the 10th multi-hit game of the campaign for the native of the Dominican Republic.

Hernandez did not figure in the decision after throwing 64 of 89 pitches for strikes. The 21-year-old retired the first seven batters he faced and kept the Mudcats off the board until the fifth, when Max McDowell came through with an RBI single.

Tucker Neuhaus homered in the sixth, but Hernandez fanned Dallas Carroll and Ronnie Gideon to put the finishing touches on his fourth start of at least six innings this season. The Tennessee native ranks third in the Carolina League with a 2.23 ERA.