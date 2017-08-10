The Show Before the Show: Episode 122
Reds' Trammell discusses first full season; Ben returns from road
By MiLB.com | August 10, 2017 1:50 PM ET
A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Video: #122: Cincinnati Reds prospect Taylor Trammell
Three Strikes (2:00)
- Reds prospect Jose Siri saw his 39-game hitting streak for Class A Dayton come to a controversial end when Great Lakes pitcher Ryan Moseley gave him little to hit in his final plate appearance Friday. The Loons reliever threw behind Siri with his first pitch and didn't come close to the plate with his 3-2 offering. Tyler and Sam open up this week's podcast by discussing the sequence and its nuances.
- With August fully upon us, Minor League playoff races are heating up. To prepare you, the two co-hosts talk about which teams in the playoff hunt they're keeping an eye on.
- That's not the only race getting really interesting, however. Multiple notable sluggers are packed at the top of the Minor League home run leaderboard. Tyler and Sam predict who they think will come out with this year's Joe Bauman Home Run Award.
Taylor Trammell interview (28:09)
- Reds No. 3 prospect Taylor Trammell joins the show to discuss how he's adapted to his first full season of pro ball, what changes he's made along the way, why he's always been a baseball player first even when he starred in football at home in Georgia and what his view was of the Siri hitting streak and its end.
Ben's Biz Banter (47:43)
- Ben is back! Yes, MiLB.com's own Benjamin Hill has returned to the podcast after two weeks away, and he brings tales of his trip through northeast with stops at Binghamton, Hartford, Wilmington, Frederick, Reading and Altoona.
Wrapping up (1:08:06)
