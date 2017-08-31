The Show Before the Show: Episode 125
Pirates' Baz talks Houston roots, becoming first-round pick
By MiLB.com Staff | August 31, 2017 10:25 AM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Recommended reading
- Toolshed: September callup preview
- Robles, Acuna, Keller headline AFL rosters
- PCL reveals end-of-season All-Star squad
- Gordon, Kopech among Southern All-Stars
- Promo Watch: SeaWolves approximate the truth
Three Strikes (4:50)
- Friday is a big day on the baseball calendar -- Major League rosters can expand to include any members of an organization's 40-man roster. That means a ton of top prospects will be headed to the bigs, so Tyler and Sam open the show by previewing which players and rosters situations will be key in September.
- League end-of-season All-Star lists continue to come in as the Minor League campaign comes to close. The guys devote Strike Two to which All-Star teams impress the most.
- Finally, the six Arizona Fall League rosters were released Tuesday with 11 of MLB.com's top 100 prospects set to head to the Grand Canyon State in October. The co-hosts discuss who they're most excited to see in Arizona.
Shane Baz interview (26:30)
- This week's guest is Pirates No. 3 prospect and 2017 12th overall pick Shane Baz. The 18-year-old right-hander calls in to discuss his roots in Houston, how he's trying to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, what he did in the spring to become a top pick and how his first pro season has gone so far.
Ben's Biz Banter (43:51)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill discusses Erie's "Alternative Facts Night" and how clubs handle late-season and postseason promotions.
Wrapping up (59:07)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More