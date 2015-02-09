The Show Before the Show: Episode 185

By MiLB.com Staff | November 15, 2018 11:10 AM

Sod Poodles burrow into Texas Panhandle

Ben's Best: Taking in the Minors' top views Three Strikes (3:25) The Arizona Fall League regular season ends Thursday. Tyler and Sam open this week's show by making picks for the circuit's most valuable player.

The hot stove season is about to get going in earnest. Next Tuesday marks the deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft by adding them to the 40-man roster. Sam runs down which top prospects are likely to be protected.

Offseason transactions have already begun. Last week, the Rays and Mariners completed a trade focused primarily on Major Leaguers Mike Zunino and Mallex Smith , but Seattle also picked up a new No. 21 prospect in Jake Fraley . Sam details how the LSU product made himself a desirable target for his new organization. Lucius Fox interview (22:17) The Rays' No. 9 prospect calls into the podcast to talk about his strong performance in the Arizona Fall League, how he's bounced back from a rough debut at Double-A Montgomery, his moves from the Bahamas to Florida and back to the Bahamas before signing in July 2015, and how much he hears about his name's connection to the Batman franchise. Ben's Biz Banter (47:12) MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about the addition of the Amarillo Sod Poodles to the Minor League landscape and his recent piece on the best views at each level of the Minors. Wrapping up (1:06:40)

