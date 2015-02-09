Sanchez posts six zeros for Jumbo Shrimp

After six innings, MLB.com's 23rd-ranked prospect had worked around five hits and a walk while striking out four as Double-A Jacksonville blanked Birmingham, 1-0, at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Sanchez (2-2) retired the first four batters before yielding back-to-back singles to Yermin Mercedes and White Sox No. 8 prospect Blake Rutherford. But the 20-year-old right-hander punched out Trey Michalczewski and induced Ti'Quan Forbes to line out to left to escape unscathed.

After a 1-2-3 third, Sanchez got two quick outs in the fourth before allowing a single to Mercedes and a double to Rutherford. After a conference on the mound with Jumbo Shrimp pitching coach Bruce Walton, Sanchez coaxed a fly ball to center from Michalczewski to end the threat.

The fifth was another three-up, three-down affair for Miami's top prospect. With a 1-0 lead In the sixth, Sanchez gave up a leadoff single to Chicago's fourth-ranked prospect Nick Madrigal, then struck out Luis Gonzalez before issuing a five-pitch walk to Gavin Sheets, the No. 17 White Sox prospect. Another mound visit helped focus the Dominican Republic native.

With one out, Sanchez got Mercedes to roll over a pitch for a groundout at second that forced out Sheets as Madrigal advanced to third. On a 1-1 count, he induced an inning-ending grounder from Rutherford to first baseman John Silviano to cap his six-inning stint at 90 pitches, 61 for strikes.

Sunday marked his first shutout appearance since his Double-A debut against Biloxi on May 14 after his promotion from Class A Advanced Jupiter. Sanchez lowered his ERA in the Southern League to 3.08.

Jeff Kinley worked the final frame, striking out the side for his second save.

Miami's No. 14 prospect Brian Miller went 2-for-4 with an RBI single for Jacksonville.

Matt Tomshaw (2-3) took the loss after allowing one unearned run on three hits and walk over six innings. He struck out eight.