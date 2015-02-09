Giambrone collects four hits in AFL debut

The No. 29 Cubs prospect proved he belonged in his AFL debut, collecting four hits, two runs and an RBI as the Solar Sox topped the Javelinas, 10-9, in 10 innings Thursday at Sloan Park. All of Giambrone's knocks were singles, and he scored the game-tying run in the ninth frame after Chicago first-rounder Nico Hoerner, the eight-ranked Cubs prospect, bounced into a double play.

Giambrone, a 2016 Draft selection out of Delta State, played 116 games with Double-A Tennessee this season, batting .251/.333/.440 with 17 homers, 49 RBIs and 26 stolen bases. The 24-year-old had a four-hit game to remember on July 5 as he bashed three homers and amassed a career-high nine RBIs against Jackson. Giambrone's first professional four-knock performance came with Class A Short Season Eugene on Aug. 10, 2016 against Salem-Keizer.

Gameday box score

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound third baseman grounded a base hit to right field in the first, lined his second hit into left in the third, bounced another through the middle to score Esteban Quiroz in the sixth and went to left again to lead off the ninth. Giambrone also scored on Phoenix Sanders' sixth-inning balk and struck out swinging in the fourth and seventh.

Detroit outfield prospect Daniel Woodrow plated Oakland's Luis Barrera with the walk-off run on a sacrifice fly to center in the 10th.

Hoerner did not have a hit in six trips to the plate, but reached on an infield error in the second and plated A's No. 18 prospect Eli White on a sacrifice fly to center in the sixth. Red Sox infield prospect Quiroz finished 2-for-3 with a homer, three runs, three walks and an RBI. White followed up a two-hit performance in Wednesday's game with three singles and a run scored.

Offseason MiLB include

Ninth-ranked Rays prospect Lucius Fox homered and stole a base on a two-hit afternoon, driving in three runs and scoring twice for Peoria. Mariners No. 2 prospect Evan White chipped in a two-run single and an RBI groundout in five at-bats. Brewers No. 23 prospect Mario Feliciano reached three times and scored twice.

In other AFL action

Saguaros 10, Desert Dogs 9 (10 innings)

Fifth-ranked Pirates prospect Cole Tucker proved to be the difference by driving in three runs -- including the eventual game-winner in the 10th frame -- as Surprise rallied from an 8-1 deficit in the fifth. Second-ranked Royals prospect Khalil Lee finished 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and two RBIs for the Saguaros. Dodgers No. 20 prospect Errol Robinson and Steven Sensley (Yankees) both collected two hits -- including a double -- two RBIs and scored once, while fourth-ranked White Sox prospect Luis Robert chipped in a pair of hits, three runs and an RBI for Glendale. Gameday box score