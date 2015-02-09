Robles rejoins Chiefs with a vengeance

After an elbow injury shelved him for three months and he rehabbed in the New York-Penn League, the Nationals' top prospect homered and reached base four times in his first game back with Syracuse, which outslugged Durham, 10-8, on Friday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

It didn't take long for Victor Robles to reacclimate himself to the Triple-A level.

Leading off for the Chiefs, Robles drew a five-pitch walk against rehabbing Rays right-hander Jake Faria. MLB.com's No. 5 overall prospect stole second, but became the second out of the inning while trying to take third.

Robles led off the third with a solo shot to left-center, fouling off two pitches before sending Faria's fifth offering over the fence. In the fifth, the 21-year-old lined a double to left and scored on Yadiel Hernandez's single up the middle.

Facing reliever Forrest Snow with two runners on in the sixth, Robles worked an eight-pitch at-bat before grounding into a forceout and swiping second. The 2017 Futures Game selection came up with the bases loaded and none out in the eighth and lined an RBI single to left off right-hander Mike Franco for his third hit of the game.

Robles suffered a hyperextended elbow that shelved him for much of the season on April 9 against Rochester when he dived for a shallow pop fly in the second inning. Four days later, the Nationals placed him on the disabled list, retroactive to April 10. The injury did not require surgery but necessitated a lengthy DL stint.

The native of the Dominican Republic returned to action on July 7 and hit .333 in three games in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League before joining Class A Short Season Auburn.

Chiefs first baseman Chris Dominguez was 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, finishing a triple shy of the cycle.

Rays No. 12 prospect Brandon Lowe homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Durham.