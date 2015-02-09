Veteran Rosario tags first three-homer game

The Minnesota first baseman hit three long balls and drove in seven runs as Triple-A Rochester romped past Norfolk, 16-3, at Frontier Field on Tuesday.

On his quest to return to the Majors, Wilin Rosario accomplished something he's never done before as a pro.

After grounding out to short in his first at-bat, Rosario took right-hander Tyler Herb (4-8) deep to center field on a 2-2 fastball on a homer that plated Jaylin Davis.

The Bonao, Dominican Republic, native plated Drew Maggi in the fourth by doubling on an 0-1 pitch off Matt Wotherspoon to left.

Rosario got to the righty again in the sixth. The 30-year-old tagged another 0-1 pitch over the fence in right-center, scoring Davis again to give the Red Wings a 13-0 advantage.

The right-handed slugger completed his home run hat trick in the eighth, sending a 1-0 pitch from righty Francisco Jimenez to center. Davis, who collected five hits in the game, crossed the plate for the fourth time on the shot.

Maggi collected four hits, three RBIs and three runs while Twins No. 11 prospect Nick Gordon went 1-for-5 at the dish

Rehabbing Orioles designated hitter Mark Trumbo went 1-for-4 in his first rehab outing following right knee surgery. Orioles No. 2 prospect Ryan Mountcastle, fifth-ranked Austin Hays, and No. 15 Stewart each collected a hit.