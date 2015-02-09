Yada, yada yada: 66ers combine on no-no

Alexander (1-3) combined with relievers Zac Ryan and Sean Isaac on the third no-hitter in team history as Class A Advanced Inland Empire blanked Lake Elsinore, 4-0, at San Manuel Stadium.

Through his first five outings of the season, Jason Alexander never pitched past the fourth innings. But the right-handed Angels prospect with the same name as a Seinfeld main character keyed a 66ers effort filled with nothing Wednesday.

The first combined no-no for the 66ers also marked the first time the team completed a no-hitter since May 9, 2007 when Marlon Arias went all nine frames vs. Bakersfield. The milestone was the second of its kind in as many nights -- Edwar Colina and Jovani Moran made history for Class A Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.

Alexander -- who didn't make a professional start last season -- kept the Storm off base for the first seven frames, throwing 53 of his 93 pitches for strikes. The 25-year-old struck out eight and walked three in his longest professional outing. Alexander earned the victory, his first win since Aug. 30 as a reliever for Class A Short Season Orem.

No. 19 Padres prospect Edward Olivares drew a walk to lead off the game and 17th-ranked Jorge Ona took a free pass three batters later, but Alexander wiggled through trouble by getting Eguy Rosario to fly out to right.

Brad Zunica reached with a one-out walk in the second, but Alexander faced no further trouble as he retired the next 16 batters he faced before ceding control to Ryan.

In the eighth against Ryan, Zunica and Marcus Greene Jr. drew walks with one down, but the righty struck out Taylor Kohlwey whiffed and Olivares lined out sharply to left field.

Isaac walked Buddy Reed to start the final frame, but the righty fanned San Diego's No. 16 prospect Hudson Potts and Ona. The 25-year-old got Rosario to pop up to fourth-ranked Angels prospect Jahmai Jones at second to finish off the historic effort and his fourth consecutive scoreless outing.

Angels No. 30 prospect Luis Rengifo and Jordan Zimmerman backed the trio's historic feat with two-run homers.