D-backs snag Beer in Greinke trade

Houston traded MLB.com's No. 100 prospect , along with their own Nos. 4 and 5 prospects J.B. Bukauskas and Corbin Martin plus 22nd-ranked Joshua Rojas, to Arizona for veteran right-hander Zack Greinke moments before Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. In addition to Greinke, the Astros will get $24 million from the D-backs to cover some of the remaining $77 million on Greinke's contract.

Seth Beer has done nothing but hit since the Astros selected him in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Now he'll be taking his bat to a new organization.

Beer, 22, has climbed three levels since his 2018 debut for Class A Short Season Tri-City and has posted at least an .850 OPS at each stop, including a .309/.410/.564 line with 25 home runs and 86 RBIs in 98 games between Class A Advanced Carolina and Double-A Corpus Christi this season. His 16 home runs in the Texas League are tied for fourth on the circuit and his 52 RBIs are tied for ninth; he did that damage in only 63 games after his mid-May promotion.

Video: Corpus Christi's Beer belts one

Bukauskas has struggled in his first exposure to the upper levels this season, going 2-4 with a 5.15 ERA in 20 appearances -- 14 starts -- for the Hooks. The 22-year-old right-hander has walked 54 batters in 85 2/3 innings after walking 24 in 59 frames last season, when he went 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA across five levels, including six scoreless innings with Corpus Christi. With a mid-90s fastball and two other above-average offerings -- a 65-grade slider and 55-grade changeup -- Bukauskas has the profile of an effective starter if he can harness his control, although many scouts believe his future is in the bullpen.

Martin, 23, made his Major League debut this May after pitching to a 1.42 ERA through six appearances -- five starts -- with Triple-A Round Rock. He impressed in a victory May 12 against the Rangers, striking out nine batters and allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over 5 1/3 innings. He allowed at least three runs in his next three outings before being sent back to Round Rock, where he allowed nine runs in 12 innings over his next three starts before landing on the seven-day injured list with an elbow injury June 25. Martin subsequently underwent Tommy John surgery July 5.

Rojas has enjoyed a breakout season with the Express, batting .315/.403/.575 with 20 homers, 69 RBIs and 32 stolen bases in 97 games after failing to post an OPS over .800 in his first two Minor League seasons since being taken in the 26th round of the 2017 Draft. In addition to his offensive prowess, Rojas has also played at least 10 games at five different positions, seeing time at every infield spot and in left field, although most scouts feel he fits best at second base or in left.

Greinke provides a massive upgrade to the Astros pitching staff, joining Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole to form a formidable trio at the top of the rotation. The 35-year-old right-hander is 10-4 with a 2.87 ERA this season and has posted an ERA under 3.50 in six of his prior seven seasons with the Brewers, Angels, Dodgers and Diamondbacks.