Best streams of 2019: Back-and-forth games

There's nothing like a good old-fashioned back-and-forth ballgame.

Both squads score early and often, giving the scoreboard operator a real workout. Then, someone comes up with late heroics to get that final edge. All wins count the same on a scorecard, but some take an extra gear to secure.

Below are four of the most exciting back-and-forth contests in 2019 that you can watch during the MiLB.TV free preview. Head over to Twitter to vote on which one will be streamed On YouTube and Facebook this Thursday!

IronPigs, Red Wings combine for 38 runs

For 10 innings, Lehigh Valley and Rochester put on a show for International League fans with only five zeroes appearing on the entire scoreboard. The IronPigs got things going with a run in the first inning, and the Red Wings replied with a five-run second. And that was just the beginning in a wild April 13 game. The slugfest featured 15 homers and 43 hits, though not a single triple. Ten players cleared the fences between the two teams with five guys going yard twice. With a final score of 20-18, this ealy-season clash between the Phillies' and Twins' Triple-A affiliates was more like The Big Game than a baseball game. Full story | Highlight: Rodriguez's second homer | Watch game

Generals battle Barons for 10 rounds

You know it's a wild contest when a Luis Robert home run is a footnote. Along with a bop from baseball's No. 3 overall prospect, Birmingham got five RBIs from Gavin Sheets and four hits from Luis González. While the home team consistently put up runs the whole game, visiting Jackson benefitted from a couple big innings, with 11 runs coming in two frames. Led by Daulton Varsho at the top of the order, every member of the Generals' starting lineup got a hit, and eight of those players scored a run. Both teams kept the barrage going in the 10th -- but find out who came out on top in this Southern League classic from June 2. Gameday | Highlight: Smith notches fourth hit | Watch game

Decker's 'Crash Davis' moment caps PCL thriller

This July 5 game will most likely be remembered for the ending. But before we get to that, let's talk about the hard-fought moments that set it up. Featuring 10 lead changes or ties, Reno matched Sacramento blow for blow with the teams hanging the same number of runs in four innings. Just when the River Cats got their third lead of the night, a movie moment took over as veteran farmhand Cody Decker stepped to the plate with a man on first and his Aces down one in the bottom of the ninth. The Minor League's active home run leader gave fans a majestic blast, and soon after announced it would be his last, mirroring Kevin Costner's "Crash Davis" character from "Bull Durham." Come for the memorable moment, stay for the game-long showdown. Gameday | Highlight: Decker caps career with walk-off | Watch game

RailRiders, Mets clash in decisive Game 141

After a back-and-forth season, the battle between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse needed extra innings: Game 141. On Sept. 3, in a winner-take-all match to secure the final spot in the International League playoffs, the Mets got off to an early lead with a five-run first, but it was far from over. And it wasn't just all offense, too. A big reason the RailRiders kept the game tight was Deivi Garcia -- the then-top Yankees prospect -- spinning three one-hit frames in relief to stop the bleeding. And two dingers from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Kyle Higashioka didn't hurt either. The Triple-A take on the Subway Series became a must-see nail-biter of a matinee with the innings getting more and more intense as the afternoon rolled on. Full story | Highlight: Kratz's double gives RailRiders the lead | Watch game