Tigers' Carpenter leads GCL All-Stars

Tigers West outfielder Kerry Carpenter was named the league's Most Valuable Player. In 43 games, Carpenter batted .319 and led the league in home runs (nine), total bases (100), slugging percentage (.625) and OPS (1.033). Carpenter finished second in RBIs (34) and doubles (16), was fourth in hits (51) and placed fifth in runs scored (33) and average (.319). The Tigers selected Carpenter in the 19th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Virginia Tech.

The Gulf Coast League announced its 2019 end-of-season All-Star Team, Most Valuable Player and Manager of the Year on Wednesday.

The Detroit Tigers had three players named to the 12-man All-Star squad, while the Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals each had two players selected. The 2019 GCL All-Star Team features seven teenagers and players from seven different countries (Australia, Colombia, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Mexico, United States and Venezuela).

Orioles manager Alan Mills was named Manager of the Year after guiding the Orioles to a league-best 38-15 mark in his first full season as manager. The Orioles' .717 winning percentage was the best in the team's history, and their 38 wins tied the 2011 GCL Orioles for the most wins in team history. Mills spent the 2017-18 seasons as Baltimore's bullpen coach after six seasons as a Minor League pitching coach at several classification levels. Mills pitched professionally for 17 years, spending 12 years in the Major Leagues with Baltimore, New York (AL), and Los Angeles (NL). He was 39-32 with a 4.12 ERA in 474 Major League games.

The Gulf Coast League playoffs were cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian.

Below is the complete list of Gulf Coast League end-of-season All-Stars: