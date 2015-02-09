Barreto homers, doubles twice for Nashville

Franklin Barreto, the club's former top prospect who has compiled 132 big league at-bats in the past two seasons, has shuttled back and forth to Triple-A Nashville five times this year. But his efforts throughout August in the Pacific Coast League have been on pace with his parent club's rise to postseason contention.

After entering the month five games back of the lead in the American League West standings, the A's have had a resurgence fueled by a group of journeyman veterans, as well as a smattering of younger players just beyond prospect status. Now sitting a game behind the defending-champion Astros in the A.L. West, Oakland still has some Major League-ready talent bubbling below the surface.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old homered and doubled twice as the Sounds fell to the Express, 7-4, at Dell Diamond. The homer was Barreto's 16th of the season. He's hitting .378 (17-for-45) through 13 games this month with five long balls, five doubles and 13 RBIs.

Following Anthony Garcia's two-out RBI double in the opening inning, Barreto cracked a 2-2 offering from Round Rock starter Adrian Sampson over the fence in left-center field to stake Nashville to a 3-0 lead. His double to left in the fourth deflected off shortstop Cliff Pennington's glove. He capped his three-hit effort with a second two-base hit to left in the eighth.

Barreto's last performance with at least three knocks also came against Round Rock on June 3, when he homered in his only four-hit game of the season. His first three-hit effort this year snapped an 0-for-10 return to Triple-A on April 22.

Through 68 games in the PCL this season, Barreto is batting .259/.361/.526 with 16 doubles, a triple and 43 RBIs. The hot stretch in August has boosted his average 26 points, while his homer and RBI totals represent season highs for a single month. His return to the Sounds on Aug. 7 coincided with the latter stages of a 15-game win streak that matched a 19-year-old franchise record.

The Caracas, Venezuela native made his Major League debut on June 24, 2017 and was recalled most recently on July 29. He was optioned to the Minors on Aug. 7 after compiling a .246/.270/.508 slash line with four homers, four doubles and 13 RBIs in 23 games with the A's.

Round Rock stayed in front following a four-run outburst in the home half of the first, leading Sampson (6-4) to the win.

Rangers No. 2 prospect Willie Calhoun collected a pair of hits, adding some insurance with a two-run homer in the sixth, his ninth of the season. MLB.com's No. 48 overall prospect is batting .302/.354/.444 with 29 doubles and 44 RBIs through 98 games in the PCL.