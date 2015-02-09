Cesar sets Texas League hit streak mark

Double-A Corpus Christi's Randy Cesar doubled on the first pitch he saw from Frisco right-hander Tyler Wagner to extend his hitting streak to 38 games, topping the previous Texas League mark set in 1969 by Bobby Trevino of the El Paso Sun Kings.

Gameday box score

During the streak, Cesar has batted .381 with seven homers, a triple, 10 doubles and 28 RBIs.

"This is a big day for him and I'm happy for him," Hooks manager Omar Lopez said after Wednesday's game. "Because it's not easy. It seems like it could be easy but it's not. And he's been having a tremendous year, and hopefully he can carry out the rest of the season like that."

Cesar signed out of the Dominican Republic with the Astros in 2011 for $100,000. He made his United States debut in 2014 and reached full-season ball in the second half of 2016.