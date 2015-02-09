Rizer posts third cycle in IronBirds history

The Orioles outfield prospect completed the third cycle in team history, going 5-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored as Class A Short Season Aberdeen rolled to an 11-0 blanking of Staten Island at Richmond County Bank Ballpark.

The only thing hotter than the temperature in New York City on Saturday was Johnny Rizer.

Rizer raised his average 47 points to .300 with the milestone performance and is sporting an .809 OPS through his first 24 Minor League games. It was the IronBirds' first cycle since July 7, 2007 when Jedidiah Stephen accomplished the feat in a 10-5 loss to Auburn.

Against the Yankees, the 22-year-old launched an 0-2 curveball over the wall in right field in the first inning for his second dinger since the Orioles selected him in the seventh round of last month's Draft out of TCU.

In the third and fourth, Rizer slapped base hits into right field -- driving in Zach Watson in the fourth -- before hammering a double down the line in left in the sixth. He advanced to third on a passed ball and scored two batters later on a single by Ian Evans.

Following a leadoff single by Watson in the eighth, Rizer lined a 1-1 fastball to the gap in right-center and motored to third to complete the cycle. Joseph Ortiz brought him in with a single just beyond the infield dirt that capped Aberdeen's scoring.

Dalton Hoiles also went yard for the IronBirds and finished 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored. Evans, Watson and Ortiz all chipped in multi-hit efforts, with Watson driving in three runs and scoring twice and Ortiz contriburing an RBI and two runs scored.

Ryan Conroy (3-2) worked around a pair of hits and struck out four over five innings before Malachi Emond and Yelin Rodriguez completed the shutout.