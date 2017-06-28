MiLB teams to wear special caps over Fourth of July weekend to benefit Welcome Back Veterans

All 160 Minor League Baseball teams will participate in the "Stars & Stripes" cap program and will wear the specialty caps as part of fundraising and awareness initiatives for Welcome Back Veterans , an organization dedicated to addressing the ongoing needs of military personnel and their families.

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida -- Once again, Minor League Baseball teams will honor America and help raise much-needed funds for a worthy cause this Independence Day holiday weekend by wearing specially-designed red, white and blue caps from New Era Cap Company for games played from July 1-4.

Minor League Baseball will once again donate 100 percent of the proceeds from cap sales to Welcome Back Veterans. Since the program's inception, MiLB has contributed annually to the veterans' organization. The cap features a red, white, blue and silver version of the team logo and may be purchased in team stores and online by visiting team websites.

"We are honored to again team with Welcome Back Veterans and assist those who have served our country through the Stars & Stripes cap program this Fourth of July weekend," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner. "It is one small way we can show our appreciation for their contributions to our country and help honor America."

Additionally, for the first time, Minor League Baseball umpires will wear red, white and blue stars and stripes-decorated hats to celebrate Independence Day during games from July 1-4.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. Fans are coming out in unprecedented numbers to this one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Minor League Baseball ballparks. In 2016, Minor League Baseball attracted 41.3 million fans to its ballparks to see the future stars of the sport hone their skills. From the electricity in the stands to the excitement on the field, Minor League Baseball has provided affordable family-friendly entertainment to people of all ages since its founding in 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com.

