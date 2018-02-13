Minor League Baseball expanding Hispanic fan engagement initiative with national event series

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida -- Minor League Baseball ® (MiLB™) today announced the launch of "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

Based on the successful launch of its national "It's Fun to Be a Fan" (and corresponding Spanish-language "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan®") marketing campaign in 2017, participating teams will bolster their marketing and customer service efforts this season to create a culturally-relevant gameday experience through music, concessions and promotions.

En Español: 'Copa de la Diversión'

The 160-game event series begins on April 8, in Round Rock, Texas. To build awareness and create excitement for the new national series, a 3-foot tall "Copa de la Diversión" trophy will embark on a tour of the participating cities, as part of a "Gira de la Copa" ("Cup Tour").

To distinctively launch this new initiative, and visually celebrate the diversity that defines MiLB communities nationwide, MiLB and each participating team will create culturally-relevant on-field personas that honor the local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. The "Copa de la Diversión" team identities will be unveiled on March 20. Last season, three MiLB teams adopted new alternate on-field monikers to reflect their unique and diverse fan bases: Charlotte Knights (to "Caballeros," its Spanish-language equivalent), Las Vegas 51s (to Reyes de Plata, or "Silver Kings," a nod to the city's mining heritage), and Visalia Rawhide (to "Toros," in honor of the region's dairy industry). After the conclusion of the season, each participating team will auction its "Copa de la Diversión"-branded game-used caps and jerseys and donate the proceeds to a U.S. Hispanic/Latino-focused organization in its community.

The participating teams for the 2018 campaign, spanning 19 states from coast-to-coast include: Albuquerque Isotopes, Bowie Baysox, Brooklyn Cyclones, Charlotte Knights, Corpus Christi Hooks, Daytona Tortugas, Durham Bulls, El Paso Chihuahuas, Eugene Emeralds, Everett AquaSox, Greenville Drive, Hartford Yard Goats, Hillsboro Hops, Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino, Kane County Cougars, Kannapolis Intimidators, Lake Elsinore Storm, Las Vegas 51s, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Memphis Redbirds, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Omaha Storm Chasers, Pawtucket Red Sox, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Round Rock Express, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, San Antonio Missions, San Jose Giants, Stockton Ports, Tulsa Drillers, Visalia Rawhide and Winston-Salem Dash.

"Minor League Baseball is built on the fun, memory-making experiences created by our teams each and every day," said Kurt Hunzeker, Minor League Baseball's Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Research. "When we introduced 'It's Fun to Be a Fan' and 'Es Divertido Ser Un Fan' last season, the overwhelmingly positive response led us to create this season-long event series, further showcasing our teams' commitment to their communities and MiLB's unique brand of fun."