Minor League Baseball expanding Hispanic fan engagement initiative with national event series

Inaugural 'Copa de la Diversión' celebrates MiLB communities' fun-loving, multi-cultural fans

By Minor League Baseball | February 12, 2018 12:00 PM ET

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida -- Minor League Baseball® (MiLB™) today announced the launch of "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

Based on the successful launch of its national "It's Fun to Be a Fan" (and corresponding Spanish-language "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan®") marketing campaign in 2017, participating teams will bolster their marketing and customer service efforts this season to create a culturally-relevant gameday experience through music, concessions and promotions.

En Español: 'Copa de la Diversión'

The 160-game event series begins on April 8, in Round Rock, Texas. To build awareness and create excitement for the new national series, a 3-foot tall "Copa de la Diversión" trophy will embark on a tour of the participating cities, as part of a "Gira de la Copa" ("Cup Tour").

To distinctively launch this new initiative, and visually celebrate the diversity that defines MiLB communities nationwide, MiLB and each participating team will create culturally-relevant on-field personas that honor the local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. The "Copa de la Diversión" team identities will be unveiled on March 20. Last season, three MiLB teams adopted new alternate on-field monikers to reflect their unique and diverse fan bases: Charlotte Knights (to "Caballeros," its Spanish-language equivalent), Las Vegas 51s (to Reyes de Plata, or "Silver Kings," a nod to the city's mining heritage), and Visalia Rawhide (to "Toros," in honor of the region's dairy industry). After the conclusion of the season, each participating team will auction its "Copa de la Diversión"-branded game-used caps and jerseys and donate the proceeds to a U.S. Hispanic/Latino-focused organization in its community.

The participating teams for the 2018 campaign, spanning 19 states from coast-to-coast include: Albuquerque Isotopes, Bowie Baysox, Brooklyn Cyclones, Charlotte Knights, Corpus Christi Hooks, Daytona Tortugas, Durham Bulls, El Paso Chihuahuas, Eugene Emeralds, Everett AquaSox, Greenville Drive, Hartford Yard Goats, Hillsboro Hops, Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino, Kane County Cougars, Kannapolis Intimidators, Lake Elsinore Storm, Las Vegas 51s, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Memphis Redbirds, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Omaha Storm Chasers, Pawtucket Red Sox, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Round Rock Express, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, San Antonio Missions, San Jose Giants, Stockton Ports, Tulsa Drillers, Visalia Rawhide and Winston-Salem Dash.

"Minor League Baseball is built on the fun, memory-making experiences created by our teams each and every day," said Kurt Hunzeker, Minor League Baseball's Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Research. "When we introduced 'It's Fun to Be a Fan' and 'Es Divertido Ser Un Fan' last season, the overwhelmingly positive response led us to create this season-long event series, further showcasing our teams' commitment to their communities and MiLB's unique brand of fun."

'Copa de la Diversión' Schedule
Event Date Away Home
4/8 Memphis Round Rock
4/10 Buffalo Pawtucket
4/13 Las Vegas El Paso
4/17 Fresno Las Vegas
4/23 Lake Elsinore San Jose
4/24 Toledo Pawtucket
5/1 Sacramento Las Vegas
5/1 Rochester Pawtucket
5/3 Lake Elsinore Inland Empire
5/4 Las Vegas Salt Lake
5/4 Rancho Cucamonga Visalia
5/5 El Paso Albuquerque
5/5 Las Vegas Salt Lake
5/5 Corpus Christi San Antonio
5/5 Rancho Cucamonga Visalia
5/6 Rancho Cucamonga Visalia
5/6 Buies Creek Winston-Salem
5/8 Fresno Las Vegas
5/8 Salt Lake Sacramento
5/10 New Orleans Round Rock
5/10 Frisco San Antonio
5/12 Lancaster San Jose
5/15 Albuquerque Las Vegas
5/15 Buffalo Pawtucket
5/18 Dunedin Daytona
5/18 Fresno El Paso
5/19 Dunedin Daytona
5/20 Dunedin Daytona
5/22 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Pawtucket
5/22 Las Vegas Sacramento
5/23 Rochester Lehigh Valley
5/24 Rochester Lehigh Valley
5/24 Tulsa San Antonio
5/29 Tacoma Las Vegas
5/31 Omaha Oklahoma City
6/1 Pawtucket Durham
6/1 Inland Empire Lake Elsinore
6/1 Omaha Oklahoma City
6/2 Inland Empire Lake Elsinore
6/2 Omaha Oklahoma City
6/2 Altoona Hartford
6/3 Inland Empire Lake Elsinore
6/3 Omaha Oklahoma City
6/3 Carolina Winston-Salem
6/5 Round Rock Las Vegas
6/5 Louisville Pawtucket
6/5 Oklahoma City Sacramento
6/6 Tacoma Memphis
6/7 Lake Elsinore Inland Empire
6/7 El Paso Omaha
6/7 Midland San Antonio
6/10 Inland Empire Rancho Cucamonga
6/10 New Orleans Salt Lake
6/11 New Orleans Salt Lake
6/14 Lancaster Inland Empire
6/15 Greensboro Kannapolis
6/17 Fresno Round Rock
6/19 Vancouver Eugene
6/19 Buffalo Pawtucket
6/19 Springfield Tulsa
6/21 Florida Daytona
6/21 Oklahoma City Omaha
6/21 Midland San Antonio
6/21 Modesto Stockton
6/22 Florida Daytona
6/22 Modesto Stockton
6/23 Toledo Charlotte
6/23 Florida Daytona
6/23 Modesto Stockton
6/23 Asheville Greenville
6/24 Toledo Charlotte
6/24 Florida Daytona
6/24 Tri-City Everett
6/24 San Jose Rancho Cucamonga
6/24 Modesto Stockton
6/24 Down East Winston-Salem
6/25 Salem-Keizer Hillsboro
6/26 Sacramento Albuquerque
6/28 Akron Bowie
6/28 Visalia Inland Empire
6/29 Albuquerque El Paso
7/1 Inland Empire Rancho Cucamonga
7/3 Everett Eugene
7/5 Stockton Inland Empire
7/5 Hickory Kannapolis
7/5 Arkansas Corpus Christi
7/6 Harrisburg Bowie
7/6 Vancouver Everett
7/6 Northwest Arkansas San Antonio
7/6 Arkansas Corpus Christi
7/7 Norfolk Durham
7/7 Northwest Arkansas Corpus Christi
7/8 Down East Winston-Salem
7/8 Northwest Arkansas Corpus Christi
7/12 Tri-City Hillsboro
7/13 Rome Greenville
7/14 Visalia San Jose
7/17 Salem-Keizer Eugene
7/17 Boise Hillsboro
7/17 Arkansas Tulsa
7/17 Reading Hartford
7/20 Fresno Albuquerque
7/20 Sacramento El Paso
7/21 Round Rock Omaha
7/22 Modesto Rancho Cucamonga
7/24 Salem-Keizer Eugene
7/24 Nashville Las Vegas
7/24 Columbus Pawtucket
7/24 Omaha Sacramento
7/24 Springfield Tulsa
7/25 West Virginia Power Kannapolis
7/26 Visalia Inland Empire
7/26 Corpus Christi San Antonio
7/27 El Paso Oklahoma City
7/28 El Paso Oklahoma City
7/29 El Paso Oklahoma City
7/29 Reno Round Rock
7/30 El Paso Oklahoma City
7/31 San Jose Visalia
8/1 Vancouver Hillsboro
8/1 San Jose Visalia
8/2 Boise Everett
8/2 Lancaster Inland Empire
8/2 Las Vegas Omaha
8/2 San Jose Visalia
8/3 Stockton Visalia
8/3 Sacramento Memphis
8/4 Lake Elsinore San Jose
8/4 Stockton Visalia
8/4 Rome Greenville
8/5 Stockton Visalia
8/8 Connecticut Brooklyn
8/9 Connecticut Brooklyn
8/9 Columbus Durham
8/9 Springfield San Antonio
8/10 Connecticut Brooklyn
8/10 Peoria Kane County
8/11 Burlington Kane County
8/12 Burlington Kane County
8/12 Lancaster Rancho Cucamonga
8/12 Potomac Winston-Salem
8/14 Hillsboro Eugene
8/14 Norfolk Pawtucket
8/14 Corpus Christi Tulsa
8/19 Louisville Charlotte
8/19 Sacramento Albuquerque
8/19 Greensboro Kannapolis
8/21 Salt Lake Las Vegas
8/22 Eugene Hillsboro
8/23 Frisco San Antonio
8/24 Trenton Hartford
8/25 Las Vegas Sacramento
8/26 New Orleans Round Rock
8/26 Nashville Memphis
8/28 Tacoma Las Vegas
8/28 Lehigh Valley Pawtucket
8/28 Northwest Arkansas Tulsa
8/30 Lake Elsinore Inland Empire
8/31 Altoona Bowie
8/31 Tacoma El Paso
8/31 Lexington Greenville
9/1 Tri-City Everett
9/1 Salem-Keizer Hillsboro
9/2 Inland Empire Rancho Cucamonga

