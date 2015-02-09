With the 2020 season rapidly approaching, MiLB.com is looking at the state of all 30 farm systems and ranking them in different ways. After looking at position-player prospects (30-21, 20-11, 10-1), pitchers (30-21, 20-11, 10-1) and 21-and-under talent, the fourth and final installment focuses on the overall prospect talent level in each organization. Here are the rankings, 30-21:



30. Milwaukee Brewers

Brice Turang

Tristen Lutz

Zack Brown

Corey Ray

Keston Hiura

29. Colorado Rockies

Brendan Rodgers

Trevor Story

Ryan Rolison

Ryan Castellani

Riley Pint

Michael Toglia

Ryan Vilade

Terrin Vavra

Colton Welker

Sam Hilliard

28. Cincinnati Reds

Nick Lodolo

Hunter Greene

Jonathan India

Jose Garcia

Tyler Stephenson

27. Boston Red Sox

Jeter Downs

Triston Casas

Bobby Dalbec

Jarren Duran

Jay Groome

Noah Song

Tanner Houck

Bryan Mata

26. Washington Nationals

Juan Soto

Victor Robles

Carter Kieboom

Anthony Rendon

Luis Garcia

Jackson Rutledge

25. Houston Astros

Forrest Whitley

Jose Urquidy

Bryan Abreu

Cristian Javier

Brandon Bielak

Freudis Nova

Korey Lee

24. New York Mets

Mark Vientos

Matthew Allan

Thomas Szapucki

David Peterson

23. Texas Rangers

Josh Jung

Sam Huff

Joey Gallo

Leody Taveras

Nick Solak

Joe Palumbo

Hans Crouse

Sherten Apostel

22. Chicago Cubs

Brailyn Marquez

Brennen Davis

Nico Hoerner

Miguel Amaya

21. Cleveland Indians

Nolan Jones

Tyler Freeman

George Valera

Brayan Rocchio

Aaron Bracho

Daniel Espino

Ethan Hankins

Triston McKenzie

Bo Naylor

Sam Dykstra is a reporter for MiLB.com. Follow and interact with him on Twitter, @SamDykstraMiLB.

There's no getting around this one. These are rough times on the Wisconsin farm. Milwaukee was the only organization that failed to land a prospect on MLB.com's Top-100 rankings for the 2020 season. Shortstop-- the club's 2018 first-round pick -- is the likeliest candidate to break into that echelon because of his plus speed and solid defense, andprovides some excitement as a power-hitting outfielder. Butandtook steps back in 2019 and there isn't a real power prospect behind that group who looks able to break out. Part of this stems from the success of the big club. After the Brewers took the since-graduatedninth overall in 2017, their last two picks have been in the 20s. (Ethan Small was drafted 28th overall last June out of Mississippi State.) It's on that Major League success that the Brewers will gladly hang their hat because it might be a while until the next franchise-altering homegrown talent comes through the system.Yes,still counts. MLB.com'sis still rookie-elgible after a torn labrum cut his Major League time down to 76 at-bats. He's still big league-ready after torching Triple-A Albuquerque, and the thought in Rockies camp is that he'll be ready to return for good by May, giving Colorado its second baseman of the future right next toat short. That's the good news. The bad news is the system falls off pretty hard after Rodgers.has his fans with a solid three-pitch mix, but he struggled with a 4.87 ERA last season at Class A Advanced Lancaster. He's the group's best pitching prospect by far with a big drop toor. The rest of the position player group is infield-heavy withandshowed promise with a 1.006 OPS in late Major League action last season, but the expectation is that he'll fall back to earth before long. A bounceback from Rolison could give the group a Top-100 prospect to replace Rodgers' graduation, but until that happens, these are low times on the road to Denver.The Reds claim two Top-100 prospects, both being first-round pitchers in No. 48and No. 53. Lodolo is just getting his pro career going with three above-average pitches and impressive control from the left side, while Greene is hoping to show health [and a triple-digit fastball] again after Tommy John surgery knocked him out for all of 2019.-- the fifth overall pick in 2018 -- has seen his stock slip because of a lack of a true plus tool from the hot corner. If there's a player who could jump into the Top-100, it's shortstop, a $5 million signee out of Cuba who was always gifted defensively but seems to be taking off offensively ahead of his age-22 season.provides intrigue behind the plate. Overall, however, this group lacks guaranteed big league help, at least until Lodolo and Greene can make it through a full season.This is a group that got definitively better by picking up No. 44 overall prospectfrom the Dodgers in the Mookie Betts-David Price deal, though that may not bring much solace to Boston fans. No. 77gives the Red Sox two Top-100 prospects, and the powerfullikely sits just outside that elite group. The speedy[and his above-average hit tool] will be another bat Sox fans have grown to know. But it's pitching that brings this group down. There have always been high hopes for, but he's yet to pitch anything close to a full season since getting taken in the first round of the 2016 Draft, due to Tommy John surgery and other issues.has the ceiling of a strong Major League starter, but he may not be a full-time pitcher until 2022 because of his Navy commitments.looks more and more like a reliever.holds most of the water for this group with three above-average pitches, yet even he could end up in a bullpen. There are some pieces to hang their hats on, but with so many question marks even among the top prospects -- Does Downs have a plus tool? Can Casas hit enough to provide value at first base? -- the Sox find themselves down here.A tale as old as baseball itself -- the defending World Series champion has a down farm system. It happens. Washington will gladly take the graduations of, who's still only 21, andover the last two seasons that helped them win the Commissioner's Trophy last fall. Infielderis the next obvious candidate to join those two in the capital, coming off his spot as a Pacific Coast League end-of-season All-Star. Pay little attention to his brief time in the Majors in 2019. MLB.com's No. 21 overall prospect brings an impact bat to the table and finds at opening at third base following the departure of. Elsewhere, No. 97holds on to his Top-100 status, but he'll have much to prove coming off a down season in which he was aggressively challenged in Double-A at age 19. There's hope thatcould gain Top-100 status in his first full season after getting drafted in the first round last June, and the 6-foot-8 right-hander will have to show improved control in the pros to make that happen. After that trio, it's tough to find obvious impact players with depth a serious issue, especially once Kieboom graduates in 2020. Late Draft picks will make that top-level depth difficult to replenish in 2020, but the Nats will take the championship tradeoff.Having just one Top-100 prospect isn't great. Having it be No. 19isn't the worst thing in the world. Sure, Whitley faces many questions, particularly in the command department, after a lost 2019 season that was supposed to see him in the Majors, but anyone would be hard-pressed to find as good an overall arsenal as the one owned by the right-hander, who'll be only 22 for almost all of the coming campaign. Meanwhile,already looks prepared to slot right into Houston's rotation, while Abraham Toro andhave shown enough to impact the Major League as role players, at least, in 2020.andmight not be far behind. That said, it could be a bit of drought at the lower levels, withandleading the next tier having not played above Class A. Astros fans should be happy to see Urquidy, Toro and Abreu [and perhaps Whitley] get enough time to graduate from prospect status this summer. They may not want to look at what the system possesses afterwards and, with no first- or second-round picks the next two years, it's going to get worse before it gets better.It's a youth movement on the road to Queens. The Mets placed four prospects among MLB.com's Top 100 -- Ronny Mauricio (No. 62), Francisco Alvarez (No. 63), Andres Gimenez (No. 84) and Brett Baty (No. 93) -- and none is older than 21. That won't change if third baseman(20) or right-hander(18) jumps into the Top 100 anytime soon. The upper levels will be where New York finds itself especially thin, withandproviding only slight sparks of excitement. Even with the talented youth, the system takes a hit for not having a player in the top half of the Top 100. Given their ages and potential for growth, the four in the back half certainly are capable of making those jumps in 2020, particularly Mauricio and Alvarez. If they do, expect this group to climb out of the bottom 10 next year.What to make of the Rangers system. On one hand, it boasts only two Top-100 prospects.(No. 55) and(No. 74) certainly could feature in the middle of the Texas lineup some day because of their offensive potential, and the concept of Huff forming a power partnership withis tantalizing. But two among that group is certainly below average. On the other hand,has his fair share of fans going into what is just his age-21 season andandare basically Major League-ready as top-10 prospects in the system. Throw in former Top-100 prospect, up-and-comerand a faraway player like Maximo Acosta, and it's a fairly diverse mix of young talent coming through the pipeline. A top-tier prospect or a few more Top-100 names would make this group look a lot better, and the Rangers just might fill those quotas in the coming months.This is an improved system from a year ago, when Chicago slotted in 29th in these rankings. Breakouts by No. 68 overall prospectand No. 78helped push the Cubbies higher. Marquez, who pumps into the triple digits and features an above-average slider, is starting to look the part of a solid Major League starter, while Davis scores above-average to plus grades on all five of his tools, with his power potentially coming in the loudest. Elsewhere, No. 51overcame injuries to push to the Majors last September and his incredible ability to make contact has him in the running for the open spot at second base. No. 95rounds out the Cubs' Top-100 contingent, thanks to his all-around potential behind the plate. The depth is lacking after this group, and that keeps Chicago from jumping out of the bottom 10, but the arrow is pointing up.It's easy to say that the 21st-best farm system is the one to bet on among the bottom 10, but the Tribe has all the ingredients to surge much higher a year from now. The club boasts only two Top-100 prospects in(No. 42) and(No. 96), yet if there is a strength here, it's in young high-ceiling talent. Outfielderand middle infieldersandall have their backers coming off seasons at Class A Short Season, and all three will be teenagers this year. Right-handersandboth have Top-100 potential as first-round picks and just need experience to show off their arsenals in the Minors.was once the top prospect in this group before a back injury sidelined him for all of 2019. A full-time return to the mound could send him right back into the mix.has shown potential on both sides of the ball, entering his second full season as a Minor League backstop. Don't sleep on Cleveland just because it has only two names among the Top 100 -- it could have a few more by the midseason Top-100 update. Until that happens, however, No. 21 will have to do.