Farm system rankings: Pitchers, 10-1

With the 2020 season rapidly approaching, MiLB.com is looking at the state of all 30 farm systems over the next month and ranking them in several different ways. The second installment, broken into three parts, focuses on pitchers and considers the quality and quantity of top talent in each system. The rankings, 10-1:



10. Houston Astros

Forrest Whitley

Jose Urquidy

Bryan Abreu

Brandon Bielak

Luis Garcia

Cristian Javier

9. Miami Marlins

Sixto Sanchez

Edward Cabrera

Trevor Rogers

Braxton Garrett

Nick Neidert

Dee Gordon

8. Baltimore Orioles

Grayson Rodriguez

DL Hall

Zac Lowther

Alex Wells

Michael Baumann

Bruce Zimmermann

Dean Kremer

7. Oakland Athletics

Jesus Luzardo

A.J. Puk

James Kaprielian

Daulton Jefferies

6. Toronto Blue Jays

Nate Pearson

Marcus Stroman

Anthony Kay

Simeon Woods Richardson

Eric Pardinho

Joey Murray

Maximo Castillo

Yennsy Diaz

Josh Winckowski

Alek Manoah

5. Atlanta Braves

Ian Anderson

Kyle Wright

Kyle Muller

Tucker Davidson

Bryse Wilson

4. Tampa Bay Rays

Brent Honeywell Jr.

Brendan McKay

Joe Ryan

Kris Bubic

Shane Baz

Shane McClanahan

JJ Goss

Matthew Liberatore

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

Dustin May

Josiah Gray

Brusdar Graterol

Tony Gonsolin

Dennis Santana

Edwin Uceta

Leo Crawford

Jose Martinez

2. Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize

Matt Manning

Tarik Skubal

Alex Faedo

Joey Wentz

1. San Diego Padres

MacKenzie Gore

Luis Patiño

Adrian Morejon

Ronald Bolaños

Michel Baez

Ryan Weathers

Joey Cantillo

Andres Munoz

The Astros find themselves back in the top 10, thanks in large part to the tantalizing promise of. Unfortunately for Houston and its, staying on the field has proven far more challenging than opposing hitters. After making eight starts in 2018, the right-hander was monitored closely in 18 appearances, including 15 starts, last season. Whitley threw 59 2/3 innings and while the strikeout numbers were there -- 86 punchouts -- he walked 44, contributing to an unsightly 1.75 WHIP.parlayed a strong season into a solid nine-outing, seven-start showing in the Majors. Another prospect,, joined Urquidy in Houston and was nearly unhittable in seven relief appearances. Pitching most of the year in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, 22-year-oldput together a strong campaign and should be one of the first hurlers the Astros call upon when the need arises. One name to keep an eye on is. The 23-year-old was dominant in his first full Minor League season, posting a 2.98 ERA and 1.07 WHIP while striking out 168 over 108 2/3 innings with Class A Quad Cities and Class A Advanced Fayetteville. His 38.1 percent strikeout rate was the highest among Minor Leaguers with at least 100 innings. Speaking of K's,totaled even more (170) and finished with a 1.74 ERA in 113 2/3 frames across three levels. Whitley and Urquidy will get a lot of the ink this spring, but the Astros system goes a little deeper than those two upper-level names.Slowly but surely, the Marlins' latest rebuild is starting to bear fruit. The crown jewel of the system resides on the mound, where top-rankedprepares for his second season with Miami. MLB.com'seclipsed 100 innings for the first time while posting a 2.76 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and nearly a strikeout per inning with Class A Advanced Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville last year. Right-hander(No. 88 overall) marched in lockstep with Sanchez and put up arguably better numbers.fanned 116 in 96 2/3 innings while posting a 2.23 ERA across two levels. The well is far from dry after the Dominican duo. A pair of left-handers inandboth impressed in 2019, with the former leading the organization with 150 punchouts. An injury-plagued season wiped out much of the first half for Marlins 2018 Minor League Pitcher of the Year. The centerpiece of the 2017 offseason trade that sentto the Mariners posted an 8.71 ERA in three starts before knee surgery cost him three months. Neidert returned in July and posted a 2.54 ERA in five August starts for Triple-A New Orleans before strong performances to the Arizona Fall League, where he had a 1.25 ERA, 19 K's and two walks in 21 2/3 frames. The Marlins, so this group just edges that in Miami's continued rebuild.• Farm system rankings: PitchersThe chicks in the Orioles' nest may not be ready to hatch, but they're getting close.spearheads the pitching for Baltimore, which watched the 36th overall prospect blossom last season. Rodriguez was superb from beginning to end with Class A Delmarva, proving his employers wise for taking him with the 11th pick in the 2018 Draft. Complementing the right-hander is southpaw, who continued his march up the organizational ladder. Although his ERA spiked more than a full run from 2.10 to 3.46 with his move up to the Class A Advanced Carolina League, thewas still one of the top left-handed hurlers in the Minors. Hall averaged more than a strikeout per inning and held opponents to a .189 average in 19 games, including 17 starts.(13-7, 2.55),(8-6, 2.95),(7-6, 2.98) and(7-6, 3.21) had strong years and possess the ability to miss bats, which is something badly needed at Camden Yards. Also keep an eye out for a fully healthy-- the 2018 Minor League K leader who was limited by an oblique injury to 113 2/3 innings last season but has every chance to crack Baltimore's rotation this year.Headlining the A's system are a pair of lefties who were recovering from injuries in 2019. Both(No. 12 overall) and(No. 60) were understandably brought along slowly. Puk, who missed all of 2018 following Tommy John surgery, made hisand posted a 3.18 ERA in 10 relief appearances for Oakland. Likewise, Luzardowith the A's, despite missing the first eight weeks with a shoulder strain. Both are expected to slot directly into the A's big league rotation and, given their tremendous ceilings, could top it by season's end. Former top prospectreturned to competition for the first time since 2016 and showed little rust. The 25-year-old struck out 75 over 68 innings while compiling a 3.18 ERA across three Minor League levels. Similarly,had a solid season at two levels in his full-time return from Tommy John surgery. After appearing in eight games from 2016-18, the right-hander pitched 26 times -- making 15 starts -- while carving out an impressive 93-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio. This group's makeup will look differently in a few months, when Luzardo and Puk inevitably graduate from prospect status, but for now, the combination of ceiling and Major League proximity gets this collection of A's arms into the upper echelon.Perhaps no system made as significant a jump on the pitching side than Toronto. Already blessed with No. 8 overall prospect, he of the 2.30 ERA and 119 strikeouts, the Jays added a pair of pitching prospects in awith the Mets.returned home to New York and, in return, Toronto nabbed southpawand teenager(No. 98 overall). The duo instantly added depth and promise to a pitching crop that already was on the upswing. The loss oftois definitely a blow, but there are more than enough arms to make up for it.led the system with 169 strikeouts and posted a 2.75 ERA across three levels, whileandfilled up the stat sheet -- and the depth chart -- for Toronto. As for what's next, first-rounderhas every chance to break into the Top 100 soon in his first full season. First and foremost, however, Jays fans should be excited about adding Pearson and his 80-grade fastball to the foundation of top talent north of the border.Few teams have reached the point of Major League success only to have a host of promising prospects coming right around the corner. Atlanta is one of those clubs. The Braves are aiming for their third consecutive NL Eastern Division title, a goal in which their current and future crop of young pitchers will have a say.(No. 37 overall) is coming off a season that saw the 21-year-old right-hander establish career highs in several categories, including strikeouts (172), innings (135 2/3) and starts (26). His 3.38 ERA with Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett, strong in and of itself, also was the highest of his four-year career, which shows how dominant he's been. Joining Anderson among Top 100 prospects is(No. 52), who averaged more than a strikeout per inning with Gwinnett even though he couldn't quite stick in the Majors.(7-6, 3.14),(8-7, 2.15) and(10-7, 3.42) are all at or nearing Triple-A, giving Atlanta several viable options from which to choose in 2020 and beyond. It'll be interesting to see how Atlanta sorts out the arms in terms of who will remain starters, who will take on relief roles and who could be valuable trade pieces.What the Rays lack in payroll at the Major League level they more than make up for in Minor League talent. Even with-- who was ranked as high as the 12th overall prospect in 2018 -- missing the last two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery and fracturing his elbow while rehabbing, Tampa Bay is locked and loaded on the mound.(No. 15 overall) was nearly unhittable during his time in the Minors. The southpaw posted a 1.10 ERA in 15 appearances, including 13 starts, at Double-A and Triple-A, including a 29-inning scoreless streak that ultimatelyto the Majors. The list doesn't end there. Right-handersurged through three levels with a 1.96 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 24 appearances (22 starts). He fanned nine or more batters eight times, including a career-high 13 on Aug. 7. The 23-year-old's 183 strikeouts placed second in the Minors behind Kansas City'slit up the Midwest League to the tune of a 2.99 ERA and 87 punchouts in 81 1/3 innings, while 22-year-oldput up a 3.36 ERA and 11.5 K's per nine innings while reaching Double-A.-- the 36th overall pick last year -- has every chance to make his own jump in his first full season, thanks to an above-average fastball and plus slider. This group's depth took a hit whenwas traded to the Cardinals in January, but the fact that it can lose MLB.com's No. 58 overall prospect and still place No. 4 in these rankings speaks to the overall strength and depth of the group.Six consecutive division titles and two World Series appearances hasn't slowed the continuous flow of prospects from the Dodgers system. It remains to be seen if No. 23 overall prospectbegins the year in the Majors, although there's little left to prove on the farm for the. May averaged more than a strikeout per inning to go with a 3.38 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 20 starts for Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. He ended the year, where he made four starts among 14 appearances.(No. 67) was dominant across three levels in his second professional season. The 22-year-old had a 0.99 WHIP and 2.28 ERA and led the organization with 147 punchouts. Theof(No. 83) from Minnesota gives Los Angeles three Top-100 prospects and another who's all but certain to pitch at Dodger Stadium in 2020. Addand his plus-plus splitter to that list, coming off a 40-inning stint with the big club in 2019. Even the struggles of(5-7, 6.94) can't put a damper on a system flush with pitching.and up-and-comerhave the Dodgers in good shape moving forward.• Farm system rankings: Position playersIf there's a sliver of a silver lining for the Tigers' struggles in recent years, look no further than Minor League pitching mounds. When theareand, No. 7 and 24 respectively, the future looks pretty bright. Add in No. 46and Detroit has a triumvirate that is not only tantalizingly good but all within a year or two of Comerica Park. The trio combined for a 25-13 record, 2.51 ERA and 433 strikeouts over 365 2/3 innings last season, includingin his Double-A debut on April 29. Though not as heralded as their three Top-100 hurlers, 23-year-oldhas shown the ability to generate swings and misses, while former Braves southpawappeared to right himself after a tough first half at Double-A prior to being dealt to the Tigers. That group of five all finished in the Eastern League, and at this time next year, it's possible all five could be candidates to impact the big league rotation, if they haven't already done so.The time is quickly approaching in San Diego. Already loaded with a host of, the Padres might be even scarier on the mound., MLB.com's No. 5 overall prospect, was all but unhittable in the offense-minded California League with a 1.05 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and .137 opponents' average before a promotion to Double-A. Although the results weren't as electric, the 20-year-old is on the fast track to the Majors and is entrenched in the "can't-miss" column. Joiningis 27th-ranked, who the organization hopes is as much of an ace from the right side as Gore will be from the left.earned a surprise promotion to the Majors, while, who also reached the bigs, thrust himself into the picture with a 13-win campaign that included an organizational-best 142 strikeouts. The same can be said for, who took to his new role in relief and earned him a spot in San Diego, where he fashioned a 3.03 ERA in 24 relief outings and one start. Left-handersandadd to the depth of the system, and, who averaged 100 mph with his fastball in the Majors, is ready to impact the San Diego bullpen. Coming off a strong 2019, the Padres' top-tier pitching isn't going away anytime soon.