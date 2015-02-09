Stephan cruises in Tarpons' no-no

The Yankees' No. 8 prospect spun a seven-inning no-hitter as Class A Advanced Tampa topped Jupiter, 2-0, in the first game of a doubleheader at George M. Steinbrenner Field. It was the the Tarpons' first no-no since Aug. 6, 2018, when Deivi Garcia and Christian Morris combined on an eight-inning gem in a 1-0 loss to Clearwater.

It's been a tough season for Trevor Stephan. But Friday was nothing but a gem.

Stephan (1-3) retired the first 12 batters he faced before Nick Fortes reached on an error by third baseman Wilkerman Garcia to open the fifth inning. Fortes turned out to be the only Hammerhead to reach base as the 23-year-old right-hander set down the final nine hitters. He notched a season-high nine strikeouts in his first career shutout and second complete game.

The University of Arkansas product began his third pro season with Double-A Trenton but spent three weeks on the injured list with a back issue. After going 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA in 10 starts for the Thunder, Stephan was assigned to the Tarpons on June 22. Overall, the 6-foot-5 hurler has a 5.97 ERA with 67 strikeouts and 25 walks over 60 1/3 innings in 16 starts.

It was the 22nd no-hitter in the Minor Leagues this season and third in the Florida State League.