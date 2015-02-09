Knights' Cordell hits for the cycle
White Sox outfielder first to achieve feat for Charlotte since '98
By Chris Bumbaca / MiLB.com | April 10, 2019 9:29 PM
It didn't take Ryan Cordell long to make his presence felt in the Minor Leagues.
The White Sox outfielder recorded the first cycle of the season and Triple-A Charlotte's first in nearly 21 years on Wednesday night against Norfolk at BB&T Ballpark.
Cordell broke camp with the White Sox out of Spring Training and appeared in five games with the big club before he was optioned to Charlotte on Sunday. After a 1-for-4 effort on Tuesday, the 27-year-old erupted for four hits and completed the milestone in the seventh inning.
He accomplished the feat the hard way, saving the single for last. With a 1-1 pitch against right-handed reliever Matt Wotherspoon, Cordell lined a base hit to left field.
The special occasion required an effort from his first at-bat. Facing starter Gabriel Ynoa to lead off the second, the Liberty University product fell behind, 0-2, before taking a ball and lacing the fouth pitch to left for a double. With two on and two out in the fourth, Cordell belted a three-run homer over the left-field wall to give the Knights a 4-3 lead.
Dueling Ynoa for a third time in the sixth, Cordell ripped a shot to center and legged out a triple to put him a knock away from the cycle, which he finished two innings later, complete with a fist pump as he rounded first base. It was the first cycle for the Knights since Alex Gonzalez managed the feat on June 13, 1998 in a loss to Columbus.
