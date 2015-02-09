River Cats' Davis splashes three homers

The Giants prospect homered three times and plated five runs as Sacramento rolled to a 17-7 romp over Reno on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. Acquired from the Twins last month in a package for big league reliever Sam Dyson, Davis is hitting .375 with a 1.318 OPS in 13 games since switching organizations.

It hasn't mattered if it's the International League or the Pacific Coast League, Jaylin Davis has been a different hitter at Triple-A.

Davis' first two dingers were pretty similar. Both came against Aces right-hander Matt Koch with Mike Gerber aboard. His first-inning shot sailed out to right-center field and he followed with another to left-center in the next frame to put the River Cats ahead, 5-0.

The 25-year-old took Koch deep once more in the fourth, depositing a solo shot beyond the right-field wall to become the third player to record a trifecta on Friday in the PCL, which has seen 19 hat tricks this season.

Six of Davis' 21 hits with Sacramento have left the yard. Before being traded at the deadline on July 31, he compiled a 331/.405/.708 slash line with 15 homers in 41 games with Rochester.

Abiatal Avelino, the No. 27 Giants prospect, was the only River Cat to drive in more runs that Davis. The 24-year-old shortstop racked up a career-high six RBIs, half of which came around on a three-run homer in the ninth.

Giants No. 21 prospect Chris Shaw added three hits, including his 16th Triple-A dinger of the year, while driving in and scoring three runs.