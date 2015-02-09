RailRiders punch ticket with big comeback

Driven by an eight-run eighth inning, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rallied to edge Syracuse, 14-13, in the IL North Division tiebreaker game Tuesday afternoon at PNC Field.

The RailRiders found themselves six outs away from their season coming to a close. But with patience and power, the boys in pinstripes claimed the final ticket to the postseason in the International League.

Video: Kratz's double gives RailRiders the lead

A day after forcing the extra game, the Mets came out swinging, posting five runs in the first on two ground outs, a fielder's choice and a Gregor Blanco single. Major League veteran Ervin Santana dominated from the start, holding the RailRiders to one run through the first six frames, until they put up their own five-spot in the seventh to cut the game to 7-6.

Top Yankees prospect Deivi Garcia kept the home team in the game as a big stopper. After recently transitioning to the bullpen as preparation for the Majors, the right-hander worked around one hit while fanning a pair over three scoreless frames.

Gameday box score

Syracuse seemed to shut the door with a six-run top of the eighth after Blanco, Jason Krizan and Ruben Tejada drove in runs to make it 13-6, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was ready to pounce in the home half.

Catcher Kyle Higashioka led off the frame with his second jack of the game. A hit by pitch, three walks, two singles, two sac flies and three wild pitches later, the backstop was back at the plate, this time working a walk.

Higashioka was lifted for Terrance Gore, a speedy outfielder who swiped 13 bags for Kansas City this year. Acting as the perfect pinch-runner, Gore stole second, then came around to score the go-ahead run on a double by Erik Kratz.

Rehabbing Yankees reliever Ben Heller was brought in for the save. He worked a 1-2-3 frame with one strikeout to secure the RailRiders' fifth straight postseason berth. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will take on Durham in the first round of the postseason starting Wednesday night. It's the third straight year the two clubs have met in the Governors' Cup Playoffs.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Durham for Game 1 of the best-of-5 Governors' Cup semifinals, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday.