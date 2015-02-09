Stingy Baragar, Cats take Triple-A crown

Led by a strong start by left-handed San Francisco prospect Caleb Baragar, Sacramento topped Columbus, 4-0, on Tuesday in the Triple-A National Championship at AutoZone Park.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee -- The story of the Triple-A season might have been the long ball, but in the final game of the year, pitching took center stage as only one homer left the yard.

Making his second start since being called up on Sept. 6, Baragar shut down the International League hitters with ease, working around two hits and a walk while striking out five over five scoreless frames en route to being named MVP of the game for the River Cats.

After starting the season with Class A Advanced San Jose, Baragar made a spot start for Sacramento on May 2. The 25-year-old ran into trouble, though, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. But instead of returning to the hitter-friendly California League, Baragar got bumped to Double-A Richmond. There, the 25-year-old settled into form. Across the three levels, the southpaw finished the season 5-6 with a 3.57 ERA, a career-best 135 strikeouts and 53 walks in 141 innings.

Since his time at the University of Indiana, Baragar has been able to dominate in the postseason. Baragar notched a 1.80 ERA in 10 Big Ten Tournament innings. In the Minors, the Michigan native sports an 0.82 ERA in 11 frames over two seasons.

The River Cats got on the board early with an RBI groundout by Francisco Pena and a two-run single from Jacob Heyward in the first inning.

In the sixth, Peter Maris provided the level's signature power with a solo shot to right to cap the scoring.

Columbus runners reached as far as second base just twice, but could not cross the plate against Baragar and relievers Ricardo Pinto, Melvin Adon and Steven Okert.

Cleveland right-hander Shao-Ching Chiang was strong for the Clippers in relief. The 25-year-old allowed a run on three hits and two walks with two punchouts in four frames.