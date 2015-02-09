Taijeron ends Syracuse's cycle drought

With a seventh-inning double against Pawtucket, the Mets outfielder recorded Triple-A Syracuse's first cycle since Sil Campusano achieved the feat on Aug. 25, 1987 as the Mets topped the PawSox 13-4.

Six days ago, Travis Taijeron finished one hit shy of the cycle. On Friday, he got over the hump and completed the milestone.

Video: Mets' Taijeron doubles for cycle

Against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Taijeron fell a triple shy of the cycle in 17-12 loss. But with four hits on Friday, Taijeron became the seventh player in the Minor Leagues to do it this season.

The 30-year-old got things started in the second when he poked a single to right field against right-hander Teddy Stankiewicz to score Luis Guillorme from second base. An inning later, Taijeron got the triple out of the way when he drove in Guillorme again with a drive to center.

He walked in the fifth but got back to swinging the bat in the sixth, taking a 1-2 pitch from righty reliever Adam Lau and sending it over the right-center field wall for a three-run dinger, his 13th homer of the campaign.

With a chance to finish the feat in the seventh, the California native didn't miss. He lined a two-out double to left off right-hander Trevor Kelley to put his name in the International League history book. The double also completed Taijeron's first four-hit game since June 7 when he was with Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Dodgers organization.

Taijeron became the second player in the IL this season to cycle after Charlotte's Ryan Cordell did it on April 10 against Norfolk.