Taijeron ends Syracuse's cycle drought
Mets outfielder accomplishes feat a week after falling a hit shy
By Andrew Battifarano / MiLB.com | May 31, 2019 8:55 PM
Six days ago, Travis Taijeron finished one hit shy of the cycle. On Friday, he got over the hump and completed the milestone.
With a seventh-inning double against Pawtucket, the Mets outfielder recorded Triple-A Syracuse's first cycle since Sil Campusano achieved the feat on Aug. 25, 1987 as the Mets topped the PawSox 13-4.
Video: Mets' Taijeron doubles for cycle
Against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Taijeron fell a triple shy of the cycle in 17-12 loss. But with four hits on Friday, Taijeron became the seventh player in the Minor Leagues to do it this season.
The 30-year-old got things started in the second when he poked a single to right field against right-hander Teddy Stankiewicz to score Luis Guillorme from second base. An inning later, Taijeron got the triple out of the way when he drove in Guillorme again with a drive to center.
He walked in the fifth but got back to swinging the bat in the sixth, taking a 1-2 pitch from righty reliever Adam Lau and sending it over the right-center field wall for a three-run dinger, his 13th homer of the campaign.
With a chance to finish the feat in the seventh, the California native didn't miss. He lined a two-out double to left off right-hander Trevor Kelley to put his name in the International League history book. The double also completed Taijeron's first four-hit game since June 7 when he was with Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Dodgers organization.
Taijeron became the second player in the IL this season to cycle after Charlotte's Ryan Cordell did it on April 10 against Norfolk.
Andrew Battifarano is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter, @AndrewAtBatt.