The Show Before the Show: Episode 257

Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.

Intro and discussion of 2020 Draft changes (0:00)



Tyler and Sam recap their second video-game simulation of MLB The Show 20, this time featuring US vs. World prospects. Also, the co-hosts discuss the 2020 First-Year Player Draft changes and how they will affect the next group of Minor Leaguers.

Ryan Vilade

Rockies No. 4 prospect Ryan Vilade joins the show to talk about life under quarantine, his offensive improvements in 2019, his hope to find a defensive home and his favorite Minor League memories, both as a player and as the son of a former Minor League coach.

The Miami Sun Sox burned bright and quickly in the middle of the 20th century. Josh Jackson joins the podcast to break down the history of one of the Florida International League's most dominant clubs.