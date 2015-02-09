Looking back at 10 best games from 2019

From Opening Day through the final championship game, MiLB.com chronicled the top on-field achievements throughout the 2019 season. This week we're looking back and rolling out the 10 best games as voted by our staff. Below are Nos. 2-10:

10. Lux, Garlick more than OK for OKC

Video: Dodgers' Lux lifts homer for fourth hit

No. 2 overall prospect Gavin Lux got off to a torrid start with Oklahoma City, penning a 16-game hit streak with the Triple-A Dodgers. However, his gaudiest numbers may have come July 18 in an 18-5 win against Iowa, when he posted his first career five-hit game.

Lux went 5-for-6 with two doubles, a roundtripper and three RBIs as he raised his average to .531 while extending his hit streak to 15 games. It also marked his fifth straight game with a homer.

"We haven't seen someone be this hot before," Oklahoma City skipper Travis Barbary told MiLB.com. "Even my hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh said he hasn't seen a hitter on a run like this. In the gap, out of the park, all over the place -- if he gets his pitch, he's not gonna miss it."

The left-handed slugger finished the season batting .392/.478/.719 across 199 at-bats with OKC. He was called up to the bigs on Sept. 2.

Kyle Garlick, who made his Major League debut on May 19, added his second three-homer effort of the season. He cleared the wall in left field in the third and seventh frames before blasting his third long ball to center in the ninth.

Garlick's first three-homer game came May 5 at New Orleans. He was one of four Minor League players with a pair of three-dinger games in 2019, joining Reno's Kevin Cron, Syracuse's Rene Rivera and Salt Lake's Jared Walsh.

9. Lehigh Valley/Rochester launch 15 homers

Video: IronPigs' Rodriguez smacks second homer

Gusting winds and Triple-A sluggers are a mix for excitement. So it was extra special on April 13 when the IronPigs and Red Wings obliterated the single-game record of eight combined homers at Frontier Field, smashing 15 long balls.

Ten different batters hit dingers as Lehigh Valley eked out a 20-18 victory in 10 innings. Phillies farmhands Jan Hernandez, Dylan Cozens, Andrew Romine and Sean Rodriguez went deep twice, while Mitch Walding added one for the IronPigs. The Rochester homers came from Zander Wiel (two), Wynston Sawyer, Wilin Rosario, eighth-ranked Twins prospect Brent Rooker and Ronald Torreyes.

It was the only multi-homer game of the season for Hernandez, Cozens and Rodriguez. Lehigh Valley's nine taters topped the previous franchise single-game record of five.

Rochester estimated the 15 homers traveled a combined 1.1 miles (5,919 feet).

8. Anderson fans 14 in Mississippi no-no

Video: Braves' Ian Anderson chalks up 14th K

Braves right-hander Ian Anderson helped author the 16th of 31 no-hitters thrown in 2019, punching out 14 batters across seven frames on June 28 as Double-A Mississippi blanked Jackson, 2-0.

The gem came just hours after MLB.com's No. 31 overall prospect was named to the All-Star Futures Game. He struck out the side in the first and fifth innings, tallied two punchouts in the second, fourth and seventh frames, and posted one each in the third and sixth. While tossing 103 pitches, 66 for strikes, Anderson also struck out No. 54 overall prospect Jazz Chisholm three times. Jeremy Walker fanned two over the final two innings to finish the no-hitter.

Anderson told MiLB.com that his teammates did not talk about the no-no while he was on the bump, but admitted, "After I came out, I was breaking the rules. In the eighth, I was talking to anyone, everyone."

7. Rohlman's walk-off blast lands Legends second straight crown

Video: Rohlman's homer gives Lexington title

Royals prospect Reed Rohlman lived every kid's sandlot dream: a game-winning dinger for all the marbles. On Sept. 13, the third-year prospect helped Class A Lexington walk off with its second straight South Atlantic League championship, stroking a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Legends clipped Hickory, 3-1.

Lexington took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth on Nathan Eaton's RBI single. However, Hickory answered in the top of the seventh, knotting the score with Pedro Gonzalez's solo homer.

That set the stage for Rohlman's extra-inning heroics. Eric Cole walked to lead off the bottom of the 13th before Chris Hudgins whiffed and Eaton flew out to left field. Facing Crawdads right-hander Tyree Thompson, Rohlman lofted an 0-1 offering over the wall in right field for the pennant-clincher.

"That game just completely epitomizes our whole season, these guys not giving up the entire season," Legends skipper Brook Conrad told MiLB.com. "They fought their hearts out until the last out of every game. This game going so long, the ups and the downs, both teams playing so hard, it was just an outstanding feeling."

6. RailRiders' epic rally leads to IL North title

Video: Kratz's double gives RailRiders the lead

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre needed late-game heroics to extend its postseason streak to five straight seasons. On Sept. 3, the Triple-A RailRiders scored eight times in the bottom of the eighth and held on for a 14-13 win against Syracuse in an International League North Division tiebreaker game.

The Mets scored five times in the top of the first inning and were up 7-1 entering the bottom of the seventh. SWB's Kyle Higashioka led off the home-half of the frame with a homer to spark a five-run outburst. However, Syracuse responded with a six-spot in the top of the eighth.

Trailing 13-6, Higashioka again jumpstarted a rally with a lead-off long ball, his third multi-homer game of the IL season. After the RailRiders batted around, he worked a six-pitch walk before being lifted for pinch-runner Terrance Gore. With Mandy Alvarez on third, Gore swiped second base ahead of Erik Kratz's two-run double, which proved to be the game-winner.

"We were no-hit through the first three, and then we finally got a hit and put runs together and made a game of it," RailRiders manager Jay Bell told MiLB.com. "It was an ugly game, but at the same time, it was fun to be a part of."

5. DSL Yanks set scoring record in 38-2 win

The Yankees set a whole new level of offensive outburst, routing the DSL Twins on July 3 as each Baby Bombers batter had at least two hits, including four apiece for Alex Garcia, Mauro Bonifacio, and Brayan Jimenez, who had four doubles and drove in seven runs.

The old Minor League record for runs in a game was 33. Yeah, that's not the case anymore.



More on how the DSL #Yankees put up a record 38 spot on the board in a crazy game that also somehow, someway included a save: https://t.co/Sa0SVv0f5Z pic.twitter.com/WIgZMjCyfx - Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 4, 2019

While tallying 31 hits, including 17 for extra bases, the Yankees scored in every inning except the first and batted around in five different frames. The Yankees were 31-for-62 (.500) and left 26 runners on base.

Oddly enough, 18-year-old righty Luis Velasquez picked up a save. He allowed three hits and walked three while striking out seven across four innings.

The previous Minor League record for runs in a game was held by Rookie Advanced Ogden, which whipped Helena, 33-10, on Aug. 27, 1995, in a Pioneer League matchup.

4. Reno's Tomas homers four times as Szczur cycles

Video: Aces' Tomas slugs four homers

On May 20, the Triple-A Aces scored 25 runs against Tacoma, spurred by Yasmany Tomas' career-high four long balls and eight RBIs. The Arizona prospect's effort was bolstered by Matt Szczur's 4-for-6 showing that included hitting for the cycle.

Tomas put Reno ahead with a three-run blast in the first inning and followed up with a solo shot in the third. In the fifth, Tomas had an RBI single and a two-run dinger as part of the Aces' nine-run outburst. He capped his night with a solo homer in the eighth.

"He was looking to be aggressive early on a pitch he could do damage to, and he was fortunate enough that each home run was on a first-pitch fastball," Reno hitting coach Jason Camilli told MiLB.com. "He didn't waste any time and was ready to go. I love his aggressiveness. … When he's on time, he can leave [the yard] every at-bat."

Szczur's feat came four days after being activated from the seven-day injured list for an oblique injury. He homered to left-center in the first frame, doubled to left field in the fifth, slapped a single to center field an inning later, and capped his night with a two-out triple to right in the seventh.

"I didn't say a thing [before his final at-bat], just wanted him to go out there and have a good at-bat," Camilli told MiLB.com. "Of course, I'm praying he hits it in the perfect spot where he can use his wheels. The chances of that happening are slim to none, and he did it. To his credit, he got a pitch he could work with, and he put it in the exact spot he could easily leg out for a triple."

3. Trammell's slam leads Sod Poodles to title

Video: Amarillo's Trammell blasts go-ahead slam

Entering the ninth inning down 3-1, the Padres' Double-A affiliate was three outs from losing the Texas League championship to Tulsa for the second straight season. Four batters later, the Sod Poodles had a 5-3 lead en route to an 8-3 victory in the series-clinching game on Sept. 15.

With the bases loaded and facing right-handed reliever Nolan Long, Taylor Trammell blasted a 2-2 pitch over the right-field wall. The homer launched one of the year's most memorable tater trots and sparked Amarillo's seven-run outburst.

"That was my fourth time facing [Long] -- he's walked me one time, and he struck me out and struck me out, so I had to be dialed in," Trammell told MiLB.com. "I know what he's got, I know he's a really good pitcher. I just got a really good pitch."

Acquired from the Reds in a three-team deal at the Trade Deadline, Trammell was overwhelmed after the championship game.

"This is awesome for me," MLB.com's No. 28 overall prospect said, "because I've been in pro ball for three years, for four seasons, and out of those four seasons, I've been there three times, I've come in second twice and the last inning, I was like, 'I'm not losing another one.'"

Last year, Tulsa topped San Antonio for the title before the team relocated to Amarillo.

2. El Paso breaks homer record with walk-off slam

Video: Quiroz hammers a pinch-hit, walk-off grand slam

Trailing 12-5 entering the ninth inning, Triple-A El Paso rapped out eight hits and scored 10 runs, capped by pinch-hitter Esteban Quiroz's one-out, walk-off grand slam. It was a small celebration that provided a moment of escape for a community reeling from tragedy.

The game came six days after a mass shooting at a local Walmart that killed 22 and injured 24 others. Before the game, Chihuahuas manager Edwin Rodriguez and several players spent more than an hour at the University Medical Center of El Paso visiting with the families of those who lost their lives.

"The players that stayed here, they were asking us about what happened, how that was, how the family and relatives were doing and all that," Rodriguez told MiLB.com. "So I think we had that in mind when we were taking the field.

"The community is hurt ... that's the least we can do for them," he added. "We can give them good times in the stadium."

Quiroz's game-winning dinger was El Paso's 232nd homer of the season, eclipsing the mark set in 1999 by the Omaha Golden Spikes.