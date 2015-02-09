With the 2020 season rapidly approaching, MiLB.com is looking at the state of all 30 farm systems and ranking them in different ways. After looking at position-player prospects (30-21, 20-11, 10-1), pitchers (30-21, 20-11, 10-1) and 21-and-under talent, the fourth and final installment focuses on the overall prospect talent level in each organization. The 30-21 rankings ran Monday and the 20-11 rankings on Tuesday. Here are the rankings, 10-1:



10. Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman

Ryan Mountcastle

Austin Hays

Grayson Rodriguez

DL Hall

Dean Kremer

Zac Lowther

Keegan Akin

9. Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Alex Kirilloff

Trevor Larnach

Brusdar Graterol

Kenta Maeda

Jordan Balazovic

Jhoan Duran

8. Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize

Matt Manning

Tarik Skubal

Joey Wentz

Alex Faedo

Franklin Perez

Riley Greene

Isaac Paredes

Willi Castro

Jake Rogers

Daz Cameron

7. Miami Marlins

JJ Bleday

Sixto Sanchez

Jazz Chisholm

Jesús Sánchez

Edward Cabrera

Braxton Garrett

Trevor Rogers

Monte Harrison

Nick Neidert

Lewin Diaz

Jose Devers

Peyton Burdick

Jerar Encarnacion

6. Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert

Andrew Vaughn

Nick Madrigal

Michael Kopech

Jonathan Stiever

5. Seattle Mariners

Jarred Kelenic

Julio Rodriguez

Logan Gilbert

Evan White

George Kirby

Kyle Lewis

Jake Fraley

Justin Dunn

Justus Sheffield

Noelvi Marte

Juan Then

Cal Raleigh

Brandon Williamson

4. Atlanta Braves

Ozzie Albies

Mike Soroka

Max Fried

Cristian Pache

Drew Waters

Ian Anderson

Kyle Wright

Bryse Wilson

Tucker Davidson

Kyle Muller

Shea Langeliers

William Contreras

Alex Jackson

Braden Shewmake

CJ Alexander

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

Gavin Lux

Dustin May

Josiah Gray

Jeter Downs

Keibert Ruiz

Brusdar Graterol

Tony Gonsolin

Kody Hoese

Michael Busch

Diego Cartaya

2. San Diego Padres

Chris Paddack

MacKenzie Gore

CJ Abrams

Luis Campusano

Taylor Trammell

Adrian Morejon

Michel Baez

Ryan Weathers

Joey Cantillo

Gabriel Arias

1. Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco

Brendan McKay

Vidal Brujan

Xavier Edwards

Shane Baz

Brent Honeywell Jr.

Shane McClanahan

Joe Ryan

JJ Goss

Greg Jones

Josh Lowe

Ronaldo Hernandez

Moises Gomez

Taylor Walls

Few teams fit the rebuild mold better than the O's, and that process paid off with its crown jewel in No. 1 overall picklast June. The former Oregon State catcher goes into his first full season as MLB.com'swith four plus tools (hit, power, arm, fielding), and his presence alone gives Baltimore fans dreams of better days to come. Behind him, No. 94 overall prospectand outfieldershould be ready to impact the Majors this summer with their strong offensive potential, and 2019 second-rounder Gunnar Henderson gives the group a potential shortstop of the future. That said, the pitching group is every bit the position player's equal and actually might be deeper. No. 36and No. 69are the headliners headed into the middle levels, while Michael Baumann,andcould become Major League rotation options by season's end. It's still one or two potential stars away from an ideal rebuild, in part because of a previous lack of play in the international signing market, and it'll take another good pick at No. 2 in June and more development from the big names for the O's to climb in these rankings.The Twins' strengths are well-known. No. 9 overall prospect, No. 32and No. 81would form a fearsome heart of any lineup, and they all happen to play in an organization that just set the Major League club record for home runs in a season. With all three seeing time at Double-A last year, it wouldn't be a surprise if at least one plays a big league role in 2020. The pitching took a hit whenwas traded to the Dodgers for, leaving No. 86as the club's only Top-100 representative on the mound.-- he of the plus-plus fastball and plus splitter -- has the stuff to join Balazovic, but the dropoff from there is significant. The Twins are in full contention mode, so some slipups [like the ones from Lewis and Kirilloff in 2019] are easier to swallow now than they would have been. On talent alone, however, there's enough here to keep the good times rolling.The Tigers are in the same category as the Orioles: a clearly rebuilding club that's still at least a year away from turning the corner. Detroit's path back to contention clearly goes through the mound, given the current state of the system. No. 7 overall prospect, No. 24and No. 46ended 2019 at Double-A Erie and all three would headline the pitching crop of most other farms. Add inand a hopefully healthyand it's not hard to envision the Tigers sporting a fully homegrown rotation within 18 months. The hitters are another story. No. 31 overall prospectquickly became the best bat in the system after he was taken fifth overall in last year's Draft; indeed, he's the only Top-100 position player of the bunch.has jostled up and down from that status in recent years because of a bat that hasn't quite shown it can meet its ceiling, but he'll only be 21 for all of 2020 after playing at Double-A last season.andshould provide some Major League help, though none of those project as first-division starters, barring improvements. Watch for Detroit to grab another high-caliber player with the first overall pick in June, and the organization should try to turn the corner from rebuilding to building around Mize, Manning & Co.This is a remade group that features a new Draft pick (), players acquired in 2019 trades () and a breakout pitcher () among its Top-100 contingent. That puts the Fish in a tie with seven other clubs with five Top-100 talents. [Only the Rays have more with six.] Just as promising, first-roundersandwere healthy and returned to form at Class A Advanced and Double-A.andwere the rare Marlins prospects to take steps back in 2019, but both have the tools and experience to impact the Major League roster in the coming months. Meanwhile,andwill look to build on breakout seasons of their own, bringing even more enthusiasm to the group outside the bigger names. There's hope on the horizon in South Florida.It's no secret that this is a top-heavy system and an older one at that -- the White Sox placed last in our 21-and-under talent rankings. But that top's as heavy as it gets. No. 3 overall prospectis the favorite to win the American League Rookie of the Year award coming off a 30-30 season across three Minor League levels. No. 16is arguably the most advanced bat coming out of last year's Draft class. No. 40has elite contact skills and hit and run tools that should make him Chicago's second baseman in short order. No. 20is coming off Tommy John surgery that knocked him out for all of 2019, but his 80-grade fastball and plus-plus slider still make him a top-five right-handed pitching prospect. That core -- and its proximity to the Majors -- is a big reason why the Sox decided to invest in the big club this offseason. The dropoff from the top four is steep, althoughis worth watching in his second full season, but make no bones about it: the Sox are the only club with four prospects ranked among MLB.com's top 40. That counts for a lot.General manager Jerry Dipoto has this group right where he wants it. Or thereabouts. Acquiring No. 11 overall prospectfrom the Mets in the Edwin Diaz-Robinson Cano deal always gets headlines, but the club deserves just as much credit for signing No. 18and aggressively pushing him through the system in two short years. No. 38looked like a pitcher the M's can build around in his first full season, No. 56showed enough to get a Major League contract and will become the club's first baseman, while No. 100snuck onto the elite list with three above-average pitches and stellar control coming out of Elon. The sub-Top-100 group is an interesting mix of Major League-ready players (), promising youngsters () and in-betweeners (, Isaiah Campbell,). Given the youth of Kelenic and Rodriguez, this is a ranking that has every chance to stick a year from now.. All are Braves player development success stories from the latter half of the last decade, yet the system continues to send more youngsters through the pipeline. The marquee names this year are a pair of 21-year-old outfielders in No. 13 overall prospectand No. 26. Both are athletic types who could feature near the top of the Atlanta lineup and cover lots of ground in the Georgia grass. No. 37has climbed past No. 52and former Top-100 prospectin the rankings, but all three enter 2020 as legitimate upper-level starting options. That list gets deeper when you addand, who are likely to contribute to the traffic jam on the pitching staff at Triple-A Gwinnett. First-rounderenters his first full season as MLB.com's No. 70 overall prospect, andandalso feature in the catching depth chart. If there's a weakness here, it's on the dirt. First-round shortstop-- the Braves' No. 7 prospect -- already looks like a quick clmber coming out of Texas A&M, but you have to go all the way down toat No. 19 until you find another infielder. The conveyor belt continues almost everywhere else.It isn't supposed to work this way. A team that's won seven straight division titles, is coming off a franchise-record 106-win season and just picked up a top-five talent in Mookie Betts is not supposed to have a top-10 system, never mind top-three. Yet the Dodgers' developmental system is such that it has made the 20th () and 101st picks () from the 2016 Draft into the No. 2 and 23 overall prospects, respectively., acquired from the Reds (along with), climbed to No. 67 overall following his first season in the system.(No. 73) remains one of baseball's most promising catching prospects. Oh, and the Dodgers also managed to pick up No. 83in a trade with the Twins, adding another powerful arm. Those are only the six Top-100 prospects.will likely get Major League rotation looks this summer, whileandbring promise to the bottom of the system. The Dodgers haven't mortgaged their future to build a farm this strong, and it's a big reason why the future remains sunny in Los Angeles.This was a tough call. The San Diego system comes with significant hype and for good reason, even after graduating Fernando Tatis Jr andlast season. No. 5 overall prospectis the highest-ranked Minor League pitcher and the reigning Starting Pitcher of the Year MiLBY winner. His stuff is ace-caliber and the results back that up. As if he wasn't enough,(No. 27) would be the top pitching prospect in most other systems and is on the same relative level as Gore, having ended 2019 at Double-A. Shortstop(No. 25) jumped onto the scene as Arizona League MVP, shortly going sixth overall in the Draft, and already is showing a plus hit tool and 80-grade speed. Catcher(No. 50) and outfielder(No. 57) add to the Top-100 base and give San Diego five players among the top 60. That's the goal of any rebuilding club. The depth is good, too, especially on the pitching side withandfilling out the depth chart. Shortstopalso has Top-100 potential and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him pop up there by midseason. A few more good bats -- or ones closer to the Majors -- could have pushed the Padres over the top, but that's being picky. This is a strong group overall.Want star power? The Rays claim the game's top overall talent in, a 19-year-old switch-hitting shortstop with an 80-grade hit tool and plus power potential. They also have No. 15 overall prospect-- one of the Minors' most effective pitchers in 2019 and a potentially unique two-way talent. Take those two away and Tampa Bay still claims four more Top-100 prospects: No. 45, No. 72, No. 90and No. 91The six Top-100 prospects are the most of any organization, and of that half-dozen, three are position players and three are pitchers. That's balance among the top group, and that balance continues the further down you dig.andwould be standout hurlers for other organizations but sit between 7-12 in the Rays' rankings. Same goes for first-round shortstop, outfielder, catcherand outfielder. There's actually a glut of good middle infielders among Franco, Edwards, Jones, Brujan and, but if anyone can move around talent, it's this organization. If the Rays track down the Yankees in the American League East, their farm will play a big role, and that could be just the beginning for the club with the game's top system.