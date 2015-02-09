Prospect Roundup: Games of August 11

Astros RHP Rogelio Armenteros, Triple-A Round Rock: 6 1/3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 4 BB, 4 K-- Houston's No. 22 prospect was unhittable in his 16th start for the Express. Armenteros retired 16 of the first 17 batters he faced before issuing back-to-back walks in the sixth. It was first the scoreless outing in the Pacific Coast League since July 12 for the right-hander, who made four appearances -- including one start -- for Houston this season. Gameday box score

Video: Round Rock's Armenteros' no-hitter through 6 1/3

Marlins SS Jazz Chisholm, Double-A Jacksonville: 3-for-3, RBI, 2 BB, SB-- Miami's No. 4 prospect reached base five times in the Jumbo Shrimp's 4-3, 11-inning win over Mississippi. In breaking out of a 2-for-16 funk, Chisholm registered his first three-hit game since falling a double shy of the cycle in his debut in the Marlins system on Aug. 1. MLB.com's No. 59 overall prospect has a .265/.359/.559 slash line in 10 games since he was acquired from the D-backs. Gameday box score

Video: Chisholm logs RBI double

Braves RHP Ian Anderson, Triple-A Gwinnett: 6 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K -- The Braves' No. 3 prospect picked up his first Triple-A win, throwing 62 of 92 pitches for strikes in the Stripers' 3-1 victory at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Before his Aug. 5 promotion from Double-A Mississippi, Anderson led the Southern League with 147 whiffs. The 21-year-old New York native ranks third among all Minor Leaguers with 158 strikeouts in 23 starts across the two levels. Gameday box score

Tigers SS Willi Castro, Triple-A Toledo: 3-for-4, 3 R, 1 RBI -- After legging out an inside-the-park homer in the fifth inning, the Tigers' No. 11 prospect notched his seventh tater of the season. Castro is batting .366 with a homer and six RBIs in his last 10 contests and ranks fourth in the International League with 124 hits. The native of the Dominican Republic owns a .295/.363/.795 slash line with 51 RBIs in 108 games. Gameday box score

Video: Castro hits inside-the-park homer

Blue Jays LHP Anthony Kay, Triple-A Buffalo: 6 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 8 K -- The southpaw retired the final seven batters he faced in his third start for the Bisons. Kay is 0-1 with a 2.87 ERA since he was acquired from the Mets on July 28. With three teams across two levels, the Blue Jays' No. 5 prospect has an 8-7 record with a 3.10 ERA and 113 strikeouts over 113 1/3 innings. Gameday box score

Braves SS Braden Shewmake, Class A Rome: 3-for-4, 4 RBIs, 3 R -- Atlanta's No. 9 prospect clubbed his first Minor League grand slam in Rome's 11-0 romp over Augusta. Shewmake is hitting .324 with two taters and 15 RBIs over his last 10 games. The first-round pick in this year's Draft has raised his average to .319, which would lead the South Atlantic League if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. Gameday box score

Video: Shewmake belts grand slam

Diamondbacks C Daulton Varsho, Double-A Jackson: 3-for-5, 3 RBIs, 1 R -- The fifth-ranked D-backs prospect recorded his eighth three-hit game of the season, falling a double shy of the cycle in the Generals' 6-4 win at Chattanooga. Varsho bashed his 15th homer of the season, tying him for sixth in the Southern League. The 2017 second-round pick tops the circuit with an .875 OPS and 68 runs scored. Over his last 10 games, he's batting .395 with four roundtrippers and seven RBIs. Gameday box score

Rangers C/ DH Sam Huff, Class A Advanced Down East: 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI -- MLB.com's No. 79 overall prospect posted his sixth three-hit game of the season and third since a May 9 promotion from Class A Hickory. Texas' No. 2 prospect is tied for sixth in the Carolina League with 12 dingers and has 28 RBIs and a .276/.338/.472 slash line in 78 games with the Wood Ducks. Gameday box score

Dodgers SS Jeter Downs, Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga: 4-for-5, 3 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R -- It's only fitting that the California League doubles leader would leg out three more two-baggers in the Quakes' 10-1 romp at Stockton. The Dodgers' No. 7 prospect delivered his second four-hit game of the season and has reached safely in seven straight games. Jeter also contributed his league-leading 73rd RBI. His other four-hit effort came on May 15 against Lancaster, where he fell a triple short of the cycle. Gameday box score

Astros RHP Cristian Javier, Double-A Corpus Christi: 5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 8 K -- Houston's 10th-ranked prospect continued his Texas League dominance in the Hooks' 8-2 victory over Midland. Javier allowed just a fifth-inning single to Dan Gamache in lowering his opponents' batting average to .123. The 22-year-old Dominican is fifth on the circuit with 104 strikeouts over 70 innings and has given up one run on four hits over 16 frames in his last four appearances. Gameday box score

Royals LHP Rito Lugo, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 5 2/3 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 7 K-- The 23-year-old Venezuelan ran his scoreless streak to 21 1/3 frames over his last four appearances as the Blue Rocks dropped a 1-0, 10-inning decision at Myrtle Beach. Lugo retired the last 13 batters he faced and tied his career high by throwing 87 pitches. The southpaw lowered his opponents' batting average to .220 and would rank second in the Carolina League with a 2.31 ERA if he had enough innings to qualify. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Keegan Akin, Triple-A Norfolk: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 7 K-- Baltimore's No. 11 prospect posted his first scoreless start since May 16 as the Tides blanked Syracuse, 3-0. Akin set down 14 of the final 16 batters he faced and lowered his ERA to 4.36. He ranks fourth in the International League with 111 strikeouts over 97 innings. Gameday box score

Mets 1B Joe Genord, Class A Short Season Brooklyn: 2-for-5, R, HR, 6 RBIs-- The Mets' ninth-round pick in this year's Draft set a career high for RBIs in the Cyclones' 11-4 win over Staten Island. Genord's big day ended a 2-for-21 slump that dated to Aug. 2. The University of South Florida product moved into fifth place in the New York-Penn League with 31 RBIs. Gameday box score

Video: Genord slugs opposite field tater

Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino, Rookie Advanced Burlington: 5-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBIs-- Kansas City's 11th-round pick this year collected a career-high five hits in the Royals' 8-1 win over Greeneville. Pasquantino is 17-for-38 (.447) in August to boost his slash line to .285/.366/.582. The 21-year-old Old Dominion product is tied for second in the Appalachian League with 10 homers and 38 RBIs. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

Cardinals 3B Malcom Nunez, Rookie Advanced Johnson City: 3-for-4, RBI-- St. Louis' No. 18 prospect tied his season high with three hits as the Cardinals fell to Princeton, 7-3. Nunez has seven hits in his last 14 at-bats to boost his average to .345, which would rank second in the Appalachian League if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. He began the year with Class A Peoria, where he batted .183 in 21 games. Gameday box score

Royals 3B Kelvin Gutierrez, Triple-A Omaha: 4-for-5, RBI-- Kansas City's 17th-ranked prospect capped his second four-hit game of the week with a walk-off single in the 10th inning, giving the Storm Chasers a 4-3 win over Las Vegas. Gutierrez is 17-for-34 (.500) during an eight-game hitting streak that's brought his line up to .288/.373/.423. The 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic appeared in 20 big league games this year and hit .260. Gameday box score

Pirates SS Jesus Valdez, Rookie Advanced Bristol: 3-for-5, 3 R, HR, 5 RBIs-- The 21-year-old matched his career high with five RBIs, collecting three extra-base hits in the Bucs' 14-5 thumping of Bluefield. Valdez drove in four runs on Saturday and has 19 RBIs in 11 games in August. He's riding a 12-game hitting streak with multiple hits in five straight contests. Gameday box score