Latest News
- Former MLB Outfielder Almora Joins Dragons on Rehab Assignment
- Dragons Kids Club Returns in 2022
- University of Dayton to Battle Ohio State on Tuesday Night at Day Air Ballpark
- Dragons Split Doubleheader, Earn Series Win over Fort Wayne
- Dragons Postponed on Saturday
- Dragons Win 6-5 on Opening Night on Friday
- Busy High School Week at Day Air Ballpark Sponsored by Bob Ross Auto Group
- Dragons Homestand Preview (April 8 – April 10, 2022)
- What’s Hot with the Dragons and Day Air Ballpark in 2022
- Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival coming to Day Air Ballpark June 18
Day Air Ballpark
What's Hot?
Digital Pressbox
Looking for updated rosters, stat packs, game notes, and more?! Visit the Digital Pressbox.
Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond
Join the Dragons for MARVEL's Defenders of the Diamond Night on July 9. Learn more here!
Featured Content
Upcoming Events
The Community Blood Center is in CRITICAL NEED for O Negative, O Positive, and B Negative red blood cell donations and platelets from all blood types! Sign-up TODAY to do your part on May 27.
Bert Kreischer will be bringing his Fully Loaded Comedy Festival to Day Air Ballpark on Saturday, June 18.
UD Baseball is back at Day Air Ballpark on April 12, April 29, and May 13!
The Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates is back! Join us at Day Air Ballpark on Saturday, July 16 at 8am.
Follow the Dragons
Latest News
- Former MLB Outfielder Almora Joins Dragons on Rehab Assignment
- Dragons Kids Club Returns in 2022
- University of Dayton to Battle Ohio State on Tuesday Night at Day Air Ballpark
- Dragons Split Doubleheader, Earn Series Win over Fort Wayne
- Dragons Postponed on Saturday
- Dragons Win 6-5 on Opening Night on Friday
- Busy High School Week at Day Air Ballpark Sponsored by Bob Ross Auto Group
- Dragons Homestand Preview (April 8 – April 10, 2022)
- What’s Hot with the Dragons and Day Air Ballpark in 2022
- Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival coming to Day Air Ballpark June 18
Dragons Leaders