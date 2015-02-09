Looking at 10 best performances from 2019

From Opening Day through the final championship game, MiLB.com chronicled the top on-field achievements throughout the 2019 season. This week we're looking back and rolling out the 10 best performances as voted by our staff. Below is the fully updated list:

Video: Tulsa's Downs smacks third homer

Jeter Downs waited until the perfect time to have his first career three-homer game.

The fifth-ranked Dodgers prospect took the first pitch of the game from Padres No. 28 prospect Jacob Nix and knocked it over the left-field wall for Double-A Tulsa on Sept. 11 in Game 2 of the Texas League Finals.

"It was an amazing feeling, first pitch of the game, in a big bounce game for us after the Game 1 loss," the 21-year-old shortstop said. "Good way to start off and set the tone that we're here to fight. Got the guys amped up a bit."

He wasn't done. Another first-pitch swing in the fifth resulted in another solo shot to left, this time off right-hander Elliot Ashbeck. A third solo homer followed in the ninth, swatting a 2-0 pitch from righty Jordan Guerrero to give the Drillers a 17-9 lead.

MLB.com's No. 87 overall prospect reached base six times -- he also singled -- and scored five times. In 12 regular-season games with the Drillers, he posted a .333/.429/.688 slash line with five long balls, two doubles, 14 runs scored and 11 RBIs. At Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga prior to the promotion, the Columbia native batted .269 with 19 homers, 33 doubles, four triples, 78 runs and 75 RBIs in 107 games.

9. Baumann's nine-inning no-no for Baysox

Video: Bowie's Baumann completes no-no

In his three-year career, Michael Baumann had never pitched into the eighth inning. That changed on July 16, when the ninth-ranked Orioles prospect twirled a no-hitter for Double-A Bowie against Harrisburg.

"It's a great feeling, my head is still spinning trying to wrap around what happened," Baumann told MiLB.com. "It was a great feeling."

After walking leadoff batter Michael A. Taylor in the first inning, Baumann was in control, sitting down the next 19 batters in a row before issuing a two-out walk to Drew Ward in the seventh. What he was on the cusp of accomplishing dawned on the 6-foot-4 righty.

"It started to sink in and made me realize that this actually might happen," he said. "But yeah, my head is still spinning. There was a lot of adrenaline going on."

With two outs in the ninth and on the brink of the historic feat, Baumann struck out Taylor looking and set off a celebration. Bowie pitching coach Kennie Steenstra was jubilant for his player.

"He works extremely hard and you love seeing good things happen to good people," he said.

Baumann went on to post a 7-6 record with a 2.98 ERA, striking out 142 batters over 124 innings while holding hitters to a .194 average between Bowie and Class A Advanced Frederick. He was named the Orioles' Jim Palmer Minor League Co-Pitcher of the Year.

8. Redbirds' Cabrera fans nine straight

Video: Memphis' Cabrera strikes out nine in a row

Setting a Pacific Coast League record in a hitting category may seem like an everyday occurrence. In pitching, it is rare. That is what made what Genesis Cabrera did for Triple-A Memphis on Aug. 24 so special.

The ninth-ranked Cardinals prospect whiffed nine Omaha hitters in a row, tying a PCL record set by the Redbirds' Alex Reyes the previous season.

"It's unbelievable. I have no words for either time," Memphis pitching coach Dernier Orozco told MiLB.com. "They were impressive. ... When you see a performance like today, or like Reyes last year, it's just fun to watch."

In all, Cabrera struck out 12, tying a career high he set on June 4, 2018 with Double-A Montgomery. He allowed just one hit and two walks over seven scoreless frames in the Redbirds' 4-0 victory.

"Everything was working," Orozco said. "His curveball was a lot better than his last outing and there was better location on the fastball. Batters had more of a chance to swing and miss."

In 20 appearances (18 starts) for Memphis, the 6-foot-2 southpaw whiffed 106 batters while posting a 5.91 ERA over 99 innings in between trips up to the Majors. He made 13 appearances for St. Louis, allowing 16 runs and fanning 19 in 20 1/3 frames.